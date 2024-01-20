Monroe Township Sees Surge in Residential Real Estate Sales

The past week has seen a surge in residential real estate sales in Monroe Township, Middlesex County, with 25 properties changing hands. The average sale price for these properties stands at $511,552, representing an average price per square foot of $251, signaling a robust housing market in the region.

A Record-Breaking Sale

Among the past week's transactions, one sale outshone all others. A home in Monroe fetched a staggering $1.2 million, marking the most expensive residential sale in the township for this period. This standout transaction underscores the high value placed on properties in the area and the strong demand for residential real estate.

Half a Million Dollar Deals

Further highlighting the robustness of the market, several properties commanded prices upward of half a million dollars. Noteworthy among these are an 82 Riviera Drive single-family residence, a 403 Blossom Way condominium, and a 4 Whitehall Road single-family home. Each of these properties sold for over $500,000, demonstrating the high valuation of properties in the area and the significant purchasing power of potential buyers.

Market Vigor

These sales establish a strong demand for residential real estate in Monroe Township. The vigorous market and the high valuation on properties indicate a healthy, active real estate market that continues to draw interest from potential homeowners and investors alike.