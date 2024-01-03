en English
Education

Monroe County Community College Unveils $400,000 Scholarship Fund for 2024-25

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
Monroe County Community College Unveils $400,000 Scholarship Fund for 2024-25

Monroe County Community College (MCCC) has announced a significant boost to its financial aid program, revealing a $400,000 scholarship fund for the 2024-25 academic year. The funding opportunity, open to both returning and prospective students, includes over 200 scholarships that cater to a variety of academic interests and personal circumstances.

Online Application Process

MCCC has made the scholarship application process accessible and straightforward—prospective recipients can apply directly online. The college recommends applying before the March 1 deadline to secure a chance at the funding. The scholarships encompass a broad spectrum, with some not mandating a high GPA or full-time student status, and others being specific to certain academic programs.

To apply, students need only their MCCC student email and ID number, which are secured after admission to the college. The application includes short essay questions about educational and career aspirations, community service experiences, and any financial hardships.

Exploring Additional Financial Aid

Alongside these scholarships, MCCC encourages students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to explore additional financial aid opportunities. These might include federal and state grants, work-study programs, or loans.

Impact of the Scholarship Program

Last year, MCCC awarded nearly 200 scholarships. The individual awards varied, with some as low as $250 and others covering full tuition and fees for two years. The Foundation at MCCC, supported by donors, funds the scholarships across the college’s 60+ areas of study, including for those students planning to transfer to four-year colleges.

Meanwhile, Highland County Farm Bureau also has scholarships available for 2024 Highland County graduating seniors entering two- or four-year colleges or technical schools majoring in agriculture. The Farm Bureau, which requires applicants or their parents to be members, will offer at least one $1,000 scholarship and one $500 scholarship. Additional awards may be available for students already enrolled in an agricultural program at a two- or four-year college or technical school. The deadline for applications to the Farm Bureau is March 31, 2024.

Education United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

