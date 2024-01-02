en English
Business

Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics’ Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST


United Therapeutics, a leading pharmaceutical company, monopolizes the treatment for certain types of Pulmonary Hypertension with its high-priced drug, Tyvaso. The active ingredient, Treprostinil, is currently administered at a staggering annual cost ranging from $100k to $350k. The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) rigorous approval process has unintentionally buttressed United Therapeutics’ market stronghold, stifling potential competitors.

Liquidia’s Challenge and United Therapeutics’ Countermove

However, in 2020, a challenger emerged. Liquidia Corporation, aiming to disrupt the market, announced plans to launch Yutrepia, a cheaper and potentially superior generic version of inhaled Treprostinil. United Therapeutics retaliated with a lawsuit alleging patent violations by Liquidia, effectively blocking Yutrepia’s market entry.

Many industry analysts see this litigation as a strategic move by United Therapeutics to maintain its monopoly. Yet, the odds are shifting in Liquidia’s favor. There is a 60% probability that Yutrepia will break through by the end of 2023, and a 90% chance by the end of 2024.

Market Implications and Investment Opportunities

The potential introduction of Yutrepia into the market could trigger a seismic shift in company valuations. Experts predict that Liquidia’s market value could skyrocket upon successful market entry and resolution of the patent dispute. This speculation suggests that its current share price grossly undervalues its potential, in a market ripe for correction.

Simultaneously, investors are eyeing a strategic trading opportunity: shorting United Therapeutics’ stocks and buying Liquidia’s. This plan is contingent on the expectation that United Therapeutics’ share price will tumble once Liquidia secures FDA approval for Yutrepia.

The author of the article, a shareholder in Liquidia, presents this scenario not merely as a prediction, but as part of a broader discussion on investment opportunities spawned by litigation events. This case serves as a study within a portfolio of similar opportunities, where legal battles create ripples in the market, often overlooked by the average investor.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

