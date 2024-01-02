en English
Business

Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison Customers to Benefit From Bill Credit Following Audit

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST
Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison Customers to Benefit From Bill Credit Following Audit

Customers of Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison are set to receive a one-time fixed bill credit on their July 2024 bills. The total credit of $2.5 million will be distributed among the utilities’ combined customer base of 800,000. This decision comes in the wake of an audit initiated by state regulators in response to the companies’ proposals for a rate increase. The audit uncovered financial misconduct and underscored the pressing need for enhanced accountability in lobbying expenses and record-keeping.

An Audit Reveals Financial Misconduct

Following the companies’ requests for a rate increase, state regulators ordered an audit that revealed financial misconduct. The audit called for greater transparency and accountability in lobbying expenses and improved record-keeping. An accounting firm, engaged by the Public Service Commission (PSC), conducted the investigation into the two power companies.

Accounting Firm Advises Further Probes

The accounting firm not only unveiled the financial irregularities but also recommended further investigations into several million dollars’ worth of fuel procurement and management consulting. The firm suggested a broader review of the companies’ operations to ensure complete transparency and compliance.

FirstEnergy Corporation’s Troubled Past

Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison are subsidiaries of the FirstEnergy Corporation, a company that has previously been embroiled in controversy. In 2021, FirstEnergy was fined $230 million under a deferred prosecution agreement for its involvement in a bribery scheme. The latest audit and the subsequent fixed bill credit for customers highlight the ongoing need for accountability and reform in the corporation’s operations.

Business Energy United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

