Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison Customers to Benefit From Bill Credit Following Audit

Customers of Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison are set to receive a one-time fixed bill credit on their July 2024 bills. The total credit of $2.5 million will be distributed among the utilities’ combined customer base of 800,000. This decision comes in the wake of an audit initiated by state regulators in response to the companies’ proposals for a rate increase. The audit uncovered financial misconduct and underscored the pressing need for enhanced accountability in lobbying expenses and record-keeping.

An Audit Reveals Financial Misconduct

Following the companies’ requests for a rate increase, state regulators ordered an audit that revealed financial misconduct. The audit called for greater transparency and accountability in lobbying expenses and improved record-keeping. An accounting firm, engaged by the Public Service Commission (PSC), conducted the investigation into the two power companies.

Accounting Firm Advises Further Probes

The accounting firm not only unveiled the financial irregularities but also recommended further investigations into several million dollars’ worth of fuel procurement and management consulting. The firm suggested a broader review of the companies’ operations to ensure complete transparency and compliance.

FirstEnergy Corporation’s Troubled Past

Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison are subsidiaries of the FirstEnergy Corporation, a company that has previously been embroiled in controversy. In 2021, FirstEnergy was fined $230 million under a deferred prosecution agreement for its involvement in a bribery scheme. The latest audit and the subsequent fixed bill credit for customers highlight the ongoing need for accountability and reform in the corporation’s operations.