Monica Christoper Appointed Inaugural President of TWU's Dallas Campus

In a move that is set to redefine the educational landscape of Dallas, Monica Christoper has been announced as the inaugural president of Texas Woman's University's (TWU) Dallas campus, effective from February 1. Known for her successful fundraising campaigns and strong community relationships in the city, Christoper's appointment is seen as a significant stride towards establishing Dallas as a hub for higher education.

A Strong Leader for a Prominent Institution

Christoper's history of successful fundraising and collaboration in Dallas are the bedrock of her appointment. Her previous role as the senior vice president of Communities Foundation of Texas is testament to her leadership capabilities. As the inaugural president, Christoper will be tasked with leading the campus to enhance its influence in the Dallas community.

Setting the Course for the Future

With the current enrollment of 1,500 students, the TWU Dallas campus is entering its 70th year of educating healthcare professionals. Christoper's appointment aligns with TWU's vision of 'Momentum: Strategic Plan 2028'. Part of her mandate involves providing strategic leadership, working in tandem with students, faculty, staff, and stakeholders to position TWU as a prominent entity in Dallas' educational landscape.

Confidence in Christoper's Capabilities

TWU Chancellor Carine Feyton expressed confidence in Christoper's capabilities, citing her deep roots in the city and experience with various local organizations. Christoper herself expressed excitement about the role, while also revealing her intent to expand the campus and raise awareness about its high-quality degree programs. Her appointment is seen as a strategic move that will further establish Dallas as a key city for higher education.