Mondo Unveils 'Westworld' Season 4 Deluxe Vinyl by Ramin Djawadi, Completes Series Collection

Mondo has culminated its deluxe vinyl series of 'Westworld' soundtracks with the release of Season 4's score by Ramin Djawadi, featuring a unique slipcase for collectors. This final addition, adorned with original artwork and designed to house the complete series' soundtracks, marks a significant milestone for fans and vinyl collectors alike.

Advertisment

Exclusive Design and Limited Edition

The Season 4 vinyl release showcases a tri-fold gatefold sleeve, meticulously designed by Spencer Hickman with original artwork by Greg Ruth and layout by Alan Hynes. Pressed on 140g vinyl, this edition is limited to 3,000 copies and retails at $60. It includes Djawadi's extended compositions for the season, along with his distinctive covers of hits by Nine Inch Nails, Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, and Metallica, encapsulating the series' iconic musical landscape.

Music at the Heart of Narrative

Advertisment

Jonathan Nolan, co-creator of 'Westworld', emphasized the integral role of Djawadi's music in the series' storytelling. The compositions and reinterpretations of popular songs have been pivotal in conveying the show's themes of artificial intelligence, humanity, and existential exploration. Djawadi's ability to translate complex narrative ideas into music has been lauded by both Nolan and fans, adding an unparalleled depth to the series' immersive experience.

Legacy of 'Westworld'

'Westworld' concluded in 2022 with its fourth season, leaving a lasting impact through its exploration of themes beyond the original 1973 film by Michael Crichton. The series expanded the narrative to delve into the blurred lines between artificial intelligence and humanity, challenging viewers with its ambitious storytelling and creative risks. The release of the Season 4 vinyl not only celebrates Djawadi's contribution to the series but also serves as a testament to 'Westworld''s enduring legacy in the realm of science fiction and television.

The 'Westworld' Season 4 vinyl edition by Mondo, featuring Ramin Djawadi's score, stands as a monumental release for fans and collectors. With its limited availability and unique design, it not only encapsulates the musical essence of the series but also commemorates its narrative achievements and cultural impact. As Djawadi's compositions continue to resonate with audiences, the legacy of 'Westworld' and its exploration of the human condition through the lens of artificial intelligence remains influential in the science fiction genre.