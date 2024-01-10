en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mondo Unveils 2024 Salary Guide: A Beacon for the Tech, Creative, and Digital Marketing Sectors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Mondo Unveils 2024 Salary Guide: A Beacon for the Tech, Creative, and Digital Marketing Sectors

In an era where digital transformation is the beating heart of businesses worldwide, Mondo, a subsidiary of Addison Group, has unveiled its 2024 Salary Guide, a vital resource for the Technology, Creative, and Digital Marketing sectors. The guide is the brainchild of Mondo’s relentless pursuit of industry insights and salary transparency, gearing employers, hiring managers, and recruiters with the necessary tools to make informed hiring decisions in an increasingly competitive market.

Riding the Wave of the Gig Economy

One of the key trends spotlighted in the guide is the flourishing gig economy. According to the guide, a staggering 63% of gig workers value flexibility above all else, marking a seismic shift in traditional employment paradigms. The rise of this gig economy is forcing businesses to seek innovative hiring solutions that not only cater to this new breed of workers but also help reduce operational costs.

Hiring for Skills: The New Norm

Moving past traditional qualifications, the guide emphasizes the importance of skills-based hiring. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the ability to adapt and learn new skills often outweighs the prestige of qualifications. This shift is indicative of a broader movement towards recognizing the inherent value of diverse skill sets and experiences in driving innovation and growth.

Remote Work: A Staple of Modern Employment

The onset of remote work is another trend hard to ignore. The guide reveals that an overwhelming 71% of businesses now offer permanent remote work options, a testament to the changing dynamics of the workplace precipitated by the global pandemic.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity: Non-Negotiable

Lastly, the guide underscores the critical role of diversity, equity, and inclusivity in the workplace. As the world grows increasingly interconnected, fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment has become a non-negotiable for businesses aiming to thrive in the global marketplace.

At the helm of these initiatives is Mondo’s President, Stephanie Wernick Barker, who firmly believes in the power of competitive pay and market understanding to drive innovation and growth. Mondo, known for its people-first culture, has been recognized as a top recruiting firm by Forbes. With a network of offices across the U.S., it provides localized services with national reach. The guide is available for download on Mondo’s website.

Notably, Addison Group, Mondo’s parent company, is lauded for its expertise across various sectors. It has received multiple accolades for its growth and distinctive workplace culture, further solidifying its position as a leading force in the staffing industry.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
51 seconds ago
Innovation in Firearms: Taurus Revolvers Now Available in California
California, a state known for its stringent gun laws, has welcomed the addition of two new Taurus revolvers to its roster of handguns certified for sale. The residents now have the privilege to own Taurus 856 T.O.R.O. and 605 T.O.R.O., both innovative firearms that are emblematic of Taurus’s commitment to pioneering within the industry. Revolutionizing
Innovation in Firearms: Taurus Revolvers Now Available in California
Bank of England's Governor Discusses Financial Stability in Live Session
3 mins ago
Bank of England's Governor Discusses Financial Stability in Live Session
DRC SIM and QCP Collaborate to Launch Real Estate Debt Investment Venture in the US
4 mins ago
DRC SIM and QCP Collaborate to Launch Real Estate Debt Investment Venture in the US
Galway's Iconic Electric Nightclub To Reopen Under New Vision
1 min ago
Galway's Iconic Electric Nightclub To Reopen Under New Vision
Generali to Acquire Full Ownership of Generali China Insurance in Strategic Move
2 mins ago
Generali to Acquire Full Ownership of Generali China Insurance in Strategic Move
Hong Kong-ASEAN FTA Expansion Bolsters Business Opportunities in Textile Industry
3 mins ago
Hong Kong-ASEAN FTA Expansion Bolsters Business Opportunities in Textile Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
1 min
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
2 mins
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
3 mins
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
4 mins
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
5 mins
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
7 mins
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
10 mins
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
12 mins
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
13 mins
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app