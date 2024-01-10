Mondo Unveils 2024 Salary Guide: A Beacon for the Tech, Creative, and Digital Marketing Sectors

In an era where digital transformation is the beating heart of businesses worldwide, Mondo, a subsidiary of Addison Group, has unveiled its 2024 Salary Guide, a vital resource for the Technology, Creative, and Digital Marketing sectors. The guide is the brainchild of Mondo’s relentless pursuit of industry insights and salary transparency, gearing employers, hiring managers, and recruiters with the necessary tools to make informed hiring decisions in an increasingly competitive market.

Riding the Wave of the Gig Economy

One of the key trends spotlighted in the guide is the flourishing gig economy. According to the guide, a staggering 63% of gig workers value flexibility above all else, marking a seismic shift in traditional employment paradigms. The rise of this gig economy is forcing businesses to seek innovative hiring solutions that not only cater to this new breed of workers but also help reduce operational costs.

Hiring for Skills: The New Norm

Moving past traditional qualifications, the guide emphasizes the importance of skills-based hiring. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the ability to adapt and learn new skills often outweighs the prestige of qualifications. This shift is indicative of a broader movement towards recognizing the inherent value of diverse skill sets and experiences in driving innovation and growth.

Remote Work: A Staple of Modern Employment

The onset of remote work is another trend hard to ignore. The guide reveals that an overwhelming 71% of businesses now offer permanent remote work options, a testament to the changing dynamics of the workplace precipitated by the global pandemic.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity: Non-Negotiable

Lastly, the guide underscores the critical role of diversity, equity, and inclusivity in the workplace. As the world grows increasingly interconnected, fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment has become a non-negotiable for businesses aiming to thrive in the global marketplace.

At the helm of these initiatives is Mondo’s President, Stephanie Wernick Barker, who firmly believes in the power of competitive pay and market understanding to drive innovation and growth. Mondo, known for its people-first culture, has been recognized as a top recruiting firm by Forbes. With a network of offices across the U.S., it provides localized services with national reach. The guide is available for download on Mondo’s website.

Notably, Addison Group, Mondo’s parent company, is lauded for its expertise across various sectors. It has received multiple accolades for its growth and distinctive workplace culture, further solidifying its position as a leading force in the staffing industry.