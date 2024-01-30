Mondelez International Inc. Surpasses Wall Street Expectations with Significant Q4 Earnings

Mondelez International Inc., the renowned Chicago-based company responsible for global favorites like Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate, and Trident gum, has released its fourth-quarter earnings, revealing a notable profit of $950 million. The reported earnings per share (EPS) amounts to 70 cents. However, this figure increases to 84 cents when adjusted for non-recurring costs, a figure that overshadows the expectations of Wall Street analysts.

Exceeding Expectations

Financial experts, according to a survey conducted by Zacks Investment Research, had predicted an average EPS of 78 cents. Mondelez's performance, therefore, marks a significant surpassing of these projections. Furthermore, the company's revenue for the fourth quarter was reported as $9.31 billion, another figure that exceeded anticipated results.

Analysts' Predictions Versus Reality

Analysts had set their sights on a revenue figure around $9.3 billion. The actual revenue reported by Mondelez has not only met these expectations but has slightly exceeded them. This trend of surpassing Wall Street's predictions is not new for the company, as it has consistently exceeded revenue estimates over the past two years, on average by 4.5%.

A Look at Full-Year Performance

Reflecting on the full-year performance, Mondelez reported a profit of $4.96 billion, with an EPS of $3.62, and total revenue amounting to a staggering $36.02 billion. These figures, compiled using data from Zacks Investment Research, places Mondelez International Inc. as a formidable player in the global market.