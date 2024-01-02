en English
Business

MOM’s Organic Market to Open New Store at Park Plaza in Strategic Expansion

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
In a move that signals its continuous growth and commitment to sustainability, MOM’s Organic Market has inked a deal to open a new store at the bustling Park Plaza, situated at 550 Ritchie Highway. The organic grocery chain has leased a generous 12,000-square-foot space, with the grand opening expected to happen later this year or at the start of 2025.

Choosing Park Plaza: The Strategic Decision

The choice of Park Plaza for MOM’s Organic Market’s expansion is a strategic one. The Plaza, anchored by Planet Fitness and Five Below, is a hive of activity with 55 retail tenants, including a diverse selection of restaurants. Its location in a major shopping hub of Anne Arundel County and the daily traffic of over 52,000 vehicles make it an ideal spot for the organic grocery store.

From Humble Beginnings to a Force of Sustainability

What started as a home delivery service in 1987, operating out of a garage in Beltsville, has since blossomed into a reputable chain with 25 locations spread across six states and Washington D.C. But MOM’s Organic Market is more than just a store—it’s a beacon of sustainability. The chain was one of the pioneers to ban disposable plastic bags and plastic bottled water, and it has been powering its stores with 100% renewable energy since 2005.

A Stand Against Food Waste

The chain’s founder, Scott Nash, is not just a businessman but also a vocal advocate against food waste. In a bold move in 2019, Nash and his family consumed food items past their ‘Best By’ dates for a year, aiming to debunk the myth that these dates indicate freshness. His experiment, which had no adverse effects on his family’s health, spotlighted the issue of misleading expiration dates leading to billions of dollars worth of food wastage annually in America.

