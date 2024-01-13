en English
Moja’s Arrival: A Beacon of Hope for African Lions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Moja’s Arrival: A Beacon of Hope for African Lions

Moja, the first African lion cub to arrive at the Fort Worth Zoo in nine years, was born on October 20, 2023. Named ‘one’ in Swahili, Moja was introduced to the world by first-time mother Saba and father Jabulani. Initially weighing a mere 2.7 pounds, Moja has already grown to a hearty 16 pounds. As he continues to familiarize himself with his surroundings, the cub remains off public display for the time being.

The Significance of Moja’s Birth

Moja’s arrival holds immense significance. African lions are classified as a vulnerable population, and every new birth contributes to the diversification of the African lion gene pool. Saba, Jabulani, and a third lion, Abagabe, were brought from a South African wildlife facility in 2012 to introduce new bloodlines to North America. Moja, being the first cub of this lineage, marks a significant milestone in this diversification effort.

Moja’s Growing Prowess

Although not yet visible to the public, Moja is already a bundle of energy, according to his zookeepers. He is learning to play, often seen pouncing and interacting with his mother. The date for his public debut will be announced soon, stirring anticipation and excitement among Fort Worth Zoo patrons and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

Threats to African Lions

The World Wildlife Fund states that there are approximately 23,000 African lions left in the wild. The major threats to these magnificent creatures include human-wildlife conflict, natural prey decline, habitat loss, climate change, and wildlife trade. As such, each new birth, including Moja’s, is a beacon of hope for the survival and conservation of this vulnerable species.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

