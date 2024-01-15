en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Modular Data Center Market Set for Growth: Insights and Opportunities

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
Modular Data Center Market Set for Growth: Insights and Opportunities

The global Modular Data Center Market is set for substantial growth, driven by a surge in demand for rapidly deployable and scalable data centers, SMEs’ adoption of cloud services, and the urgency for energy-efficient data centers. A recent report by Report Ocean offers insights into the market’s growth trajectory, trends, and opportunities, proving valuable to decision-makers looking to expand their businesses.

Modular Data Centers: A Solution for Data-Intensive Sectors

Modular data centers are portable, offering scalable capacity with various cooling and power options. As such, they are perfectly suited to data-intensive sectors like the military, Web 2.0 providers, and financial institutions. During the pandemic, there was a marked increase in investments in data center development, further propelling the market. However, transportation challenges and vendor lock-in present potential obstacles.

Market Segmentation and Leading Players

The market segmentation is based on components, enterprise size, industry verticals, and regions. The report lists leading global players in the market, including BASELAYER, CommScope, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. The report emphasizes rapid deployment, scalability, energy efficiency, support for edge computing, industry-specific customization, and cost-efficiency as key benefits of modular data centers. These advantages align with the market’s needs for flexibility and sustainability. The total cost of ownership is also favorable due to the modular approach.

Growth Opportunities in India’s Data Center Market

This growth trajectory is evident in India’s fast-growing data center market. Digital Realty’s recent launch of its MAA10 data center in Chennai, designed with a modular infrastructure, is a testament to this. The facility offers 20MW of IT load on a data center campus that can provide up to 100MW of capacity. The Chennai data center is set to leverage Jio’s digital and connectivity infrastructure across India, providing the foundational pillars customers need to innovate and tap into the thriving market.

This move aligns with predictions of India’s data center market growing to $10.9bn by 2028, up 78.7% from $6.1bn in 2023, fueled by hyperscaler investments, growing fiber coverage, 5G adoption, and data localization policies.

Furthermore, Vertiv is opening a new manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, India, to meet the surging demand for data centers and supporting infrastructure solutions globally, including India and the APAC region. The facility will manufacture thermal management products and solutions tailored for colocation, cloud, telecom, and enterprise data centers, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Such developments underline the rising significance of modular data centers and their role in supporting the global digital transformation.

0
Business United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
33 seconds ago
The Dance of Mean Reversion: A Historical Analysis of Asset Class Performance
Investing, as the world has come to recognize, is a dance of numbers, trends, and predictions. Central to this ever-evolving ballet is the concept of mean reversion in asset class performance. As we delve into historical cycles, valuations, and sentiment indicators, a canvas of future investment opportunities unfolds. Retracing the Footprints: 2019-2023 Revisiting the period
The Dance of Mean Reversion: A Historical Analysis of Asset Class Performance
Navigating the Complexities of the Extended Shelf Life (ESL) Milk Market
1 min ago
Navigating the Complexities of the Extended Shelf Life (ESL) Milk Market
Multitude SE's Charity Initiative: A Testament to Corporate Responsibility
1 min ago
Multitude SE's Charity Initiative: A Testament to Corporate Responsibility
Unveiling the Future: 'Content Delivery Network Market' 2024 Report
42 seconds ago
Unveiling the Future: 'Content Delivery Network Market' 2024 Report
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
51 seconds ago
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
Multitude SE's 'Charity of Your Choice' Initiative: A Beacon of Corporate Responsibility
1 min ago
Multitude SE's 'Charity of Your Choice' Initiative: A Beacon of Corporate Responsibility
Latest Headlines
World News
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
36 seconds
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
43 seconds
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
43 seconds
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
46 seconds
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
51 seconds
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
52 seconds
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
1 min
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
1 min
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
1 min
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
29 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app