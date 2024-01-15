Modular Data Center Market Set for Growth: Insights and Opportunities

The global Modular Data Center Market is set for substantial growth, driven by a surge in demand for rapidly deployable and scalable data centers, SMEs’ adoption of cloud services, and the urgency for energy-efficient data centers. A recent report by Report Ocean offers insights into the market’s growth trajectory, trends, and opportunities, proving valuable to decision-makers looking to expand their businesses.

Modular Data Centers: A Solution for Data-Intensive Sectors

Modular data centers are portable, offering scalable capacity with various cooling and power options. As such, they are perfectly suited to data-intensive sectors like the military, Web 2.0 providers, and financial institutions. During the pandemic, there was a marked increase in investments in data center development, further propelling the market. However, transportation challenges and vendor lock-in present potential obstacles.

Market Segmentation and Leading Players

The market segmentation is based on components, enterprise size, industry verticals, and regions. The report lists leading global players in the market, including BASELAYER, CommScope, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. The report emphasizes rapid deployment, scalability, energy efficiency, support for edge computing, industry-specific customization, and cost-efficiency as key benefits of modular data centers. These advantages align with the market’s needs for flexibility and sustainability. The total cost of ownership is also favorable due to the modular approach.

Growth Opportunities in India’s Data Center Market

This growth trajectory is evident in India’s fast-growing data center market. Digital Realty’s recent launch of its MAA10 data center in Chennai, designed with a modular infrastructure, is a testament to this. The facility offers 20MW of IT load on a data center campus that can provide up to 100MW of capacity. The Chennai data center is set to leverage Jio’s digital and connectivity infrastructure across India, providing the foundational pillars customers need to innovate and tap into the thriving market.

This move aligns with predictions of India’s data center market growing to $10.9bn by 2028, up 78.7% from $6.1bn in 2023, fueled by hyperscaler investments, growing fiber coverage, 5G adoption, and data localization policies.

Furthermore, Vertiv is opening a new manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, India, to meet the surging demand for data centers and supporting infrastructure solutions globally, including India and the APAC region. The facility will manufacture thermal management products and solutions tailored for colocation, cloud, telecom, and enterprise data centers, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Such developments underline the rising significance of modular data centers and their role in supporting the global digital transformation.