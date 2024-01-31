Modular Construction: A Rising Trend Amid Challenges

Modular construction, a construction method where buildings are prefabricated off-site and then assembled on-site, has seen a steady rise in the multifamily sector. Accounting for a third of modular factory output in 2022, up from 21 percent in 2020, the method is gradually gaining traction. A case in point is Greystar's Ltd. Spring Run project in Coraopolis, a suburb of Pittsburgh, that symbolizes this growth trajectory.

Benefits of Modular Construction

Modular construction offers a host of benefits, especially for small and mid-sized construction firms. It has the potential to streamline productivity, cut costs, and increase sustainability. More importantly, modular construction could address the pressing challenges faced by the construction industry, including escalating construction and labor costs.

Challenges Hindering Adoption

Despite its potential, the adoption of modular construction faces significant hurdles. Barry LePatner, a construction industry observer, points out that the U.S. has seen a less than stellar takeoff of modular housing due to these challenges. While modular homes offer customization and are more sustainable, they grapple with issues such as transportation logistics, higher initial costs compared to manufactured homes, and the complexity of integrating factory-made units with on-site preparations. These complications often lead to construction delays and added expenses.

Lack of Understanding and Financing Impediments

A lack of widespread understanding and acceptance among traditional multifamily participants, coupled with banks' hesitancy to finance such projects, further impedes the growth of modular construction. Nevertheless, advocates like Dan Hnatkovskyy are optimistic. They believe that with increased competition, more efficient building processes, and new materials, modular construction can significantly contribute to addressing the housing shortage and affordability crisis in the future.