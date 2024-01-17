Modine to Discuss Q3 Financial Results in Upcoming Webcast

Modine, a global pioneer in thermal management technology, is primed to discuss its third quarter financial results in an event led by the company's President and CEO, Neil D. Brinker, and CFO Michael B. Lucareli. The event, which is scheduled for January 31, 2024, will be accessible via a live webcast, featuring a presentation of slides, through the investor section of Modine's website.

Advertisment

Details of the Webcast

Participants are encouraged to connect to the live webcast ten minutes prior to the event's commencement. Following the event, a replay of both the slides and audio will be available on the company's website from January 31, 2024. Additionally, an audio-only replay can be accessed until February 7, 2024, by dialing the designated numbers and using the provided conference ID.

Transcript Availability

Advertisment

In addition, a transcript of the call will be posted on Modine's website from February 5, 2024. This provides an opportunity for those who miss the live event to catch up on the financial discussion at their convenience.

Modine's Commitment to a Better World

With over a century of expertise, Modine is committed to engineering a cleaner, healthier world. The company, headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, operates on a global scale and employs over 11,000 personnel worldwide. Modine's Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments play a crucial role in enhancing air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, decreasing emissions, and promoting cleaner vehicles and eco-friendly refrigerants.