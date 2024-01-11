Modex 2024: A Grand Showcase of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Innovations

The most anticipated manufacturing and supply chain trade event of the year, Modex 2024, is poised to make its grand return to Atlanta on March 11 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The event is set to span three expansive halls and will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors. The exhibits will showcase an eclectic range of materials handling, logistics, and transportation industry segments.

Keynote Presentations and Educational Sessions

Modex 2024 is not just about exhibits. It is also a platform for knowledge sharing and industry discussions. The event will play host to four keynote presentations, including insightful talks by UPS's Bill Seward, AI expert Gerd Leonhard, and Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner. Moreover, the event will conduct over 165 show floor educational sessions, focusing on current trends and innovative technologies in the manufacturing and supply chain spheres.

The 2024 Annual Industry Report and More

The event will also see the release of MHI's 2024 Annual Industry Report, an insightful collaboration with renowned professional services network Deloitte. A panel discussion on the report's findings is also on the cards. This gives attendees an opportunity to engage with industry leaders, gain insights into cutting-edge equipment, and participate in networking events.

Special Features of Modex 2024

The special features of Modex 2024 include Industry Night, where MHI will present Innovation Awards, and a silent auction for the Material Handling Education Foundation Inc (MHEFI). A StartUp Pavilion will also be set up, featuring a competition for new companies. The event will also make a focused effort on promoting women's roles in the supply chain industry and engaging with young professionals. To this end, events such as a Women in the Supply Chain forum and a Young Professionals network reception have been organized. The Student Day will provide educational opportunities for students to experience the latest supply chain technologies firsthand.

Modex 2024 positions itself as an invaluable opportunity for professional growth and industry advancement. It is much more than a trade event; it is the pulse of the manufacturing and supply chain industry, reflecting the current trends, future trajectories, and the human element that drives it all.