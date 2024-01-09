Modest Rise in Book Sales in October: Detailed Analysis

October bore witness to a slight yet encouraging rise in book sales, a 1.8% increase as reported by 1,225 publishers to the Association of American Publishers’ StatShot program. The growth was notably buoyed by a 17.9% leap in sales of higher education course materials, along with a 12.2% rise in sales from religious presses. The adult books category too saw a modest 1.5% growth in sales.

Hardcover and Paperback Sales Dwindle

Despite the overall increase, the adult books category faced a slump in hardcover and paperback sales, dropping by 2.2% and 0.6% respectively. This dip was however balanced out by a significant 13.1% fall in returns and a 9.5% surge in digital audio sales.

Children’s and Young Adult Sector Faces a Slight Decrease

The children’s and young adult sector did not echo the success of the adult books and higher education materials. The sector recorded a 1.9% decrease overall. The hardcover sales within this sector saw a 5.8% dip. However, the fall in sales was partially offset by an increase in paperback and board book sales, which rose by 11% and 3.7%, respectively.

A Contrast in Professional Book Sales and University Press Sales

Professional book sales witnessed a significant decrease, plummeting by 20.6%. This stark contrasted with the university press sales which witnessed a rise of 17.9%. Cumulatively, over the first ten months, total book sales were up by 0.7% compared to the same period in 2022. The adult book sales saw a slight increase of 0.8%, while children’s/young adult book sales experienced a decrease of 4.6%.