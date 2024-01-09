en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Modest Rise in Book Sales in October: Detailed Analysis

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
Modest Rise in Book Sales in October: Detailed Analysis

October bore witness to a slight yet encouraging rise in book sales, a 1.8% increase as reported by 1,225 publishers to the Association of American Publishers’ StatShot program. The growth was notably buoyed by a 17.9% leap in sales of higher education course materials, along with a 12.2% rise in sales from religious presses. The adult books category too saw a modest 1.5% growth in sales.

Hardcover and Paperback Sales Dwindle

Despite the overall increase, the adult books category faced a slump in hardcover and paperback sales, dropping by 2.2% and 0.6% respectively. This dip was however balanced out by a significant 13.1% fall in returns and a 9.5% surge in digital audio sales.

Children’s and Young Adult Sector Faces a Slight Decrease

The children’s and young adult sector did not echo the success of the adult books and higher education materials. The sector recorded a 1.9% decrease overall. The hardcover sales within this sector saw a 5.8% dip. However, the fall in sales was partially offset by an increase in paperback and board book sales, which rose by 11% and 3.7%, respectively.

A Contrast in Professional Book Sales and University Press Sales

Professional book sales witnessed a significant decrease, plummeting by 20.6%. This stark contrasted with the university press sales which witnessed a rise of 17.9%. Cumulatively, over the first ten months, total book sales were up by 0.7% compared to the same period in 2022. The adult book sales saw a slight increase of 0.8%, while children’s/young adult book sales experienced a decrease of 4.6%.

0
Business Education United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
QuickNode Unites Blockchain Industry Giants with Preferred Partner Network
QuickNode, a front-runner in blockchain infrastructure, has recently announced the inception of its Preferred Partner Network. This cohesive initiative aims to amalgamate renowned B2B blockchain companies, fostering collaboration and fortifying customer engagement. The network provides significant incentives and has already enlisted launch partners of the likes of Chainlink, Fireblocks, Figment, Nansen, and LG CNS. Unifying
QuickNode Unites Blockchain Industry Giants with Preferred Partner Network
Weber Unveils Smart Grill and Griddle Innovations for 2024 Barbeque Season
7 mins ago
Weber Unveils Smart Grill and Griddle Innovations for 2024 Barbeque Season
Fiserv Launches Small Business Index to Monitor US Small Business Health
7 mins ago
Fiserv Launches Small Business Index to Monitor US Small Business Health
Impending Deadlines Loom for State and Local Governments to Utilize ARPA Funds
3 mins ago
Impending Deadlines Loom for State and Local Governments to Utilize ARPA Funds
Netflix Prioritizes Sales Growth Over Original Content Amid Production Shutdowns
3 mins ago
Netflix Prioritizes Sales Growth Over Original Content Amid Production Shutdowns
Midlothian Residents Fear Living on Unfinished Building Site as Stewart Milne Group Collapses
4 mins ago
Midlothian Residents Fear Living on Unfinished Building Site as Stewart Milne Group Collapses
Latest Headlines
World News
Rep. Chip Roy Expresses Discontent over New Spending Deal
19 seconds
Rep. Chip Roy Expresses Discontent over New Spending Deal
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
3 mins
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
3 mins
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
3 mins
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
6 mins
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
6 mins
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
6 mins
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
6 mins
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
8 mins
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
21 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
52 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app