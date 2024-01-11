Modest Price Target for Revolve Group Amid Fund Ownership Changes

Next-generation fashion retailer, Revolve Group, currently holds an average one-year price target of $15.54 among analysts, implying a modest potential increase of 2.63% from its recent closing price. This expectation comes amid shifting sentiments and changes in fund ownership.

Changes in Fund Ownership

The number of funds reporting positions in Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) has seen a slight uptick to 413, marking a 1.98% increase from the previous quarter. However, the overall portfolio weight dedicated to RVLV has experienced a drop of 11.28%, and institutional ownership has witnessed a 6.40% decline in shares owned over the past three months.

Investor Sentiment

The put/call ratio, a popular sentiment indicator among investors, stands at 0.91 for Revolve Group, suggesting a generally bullish sentiment. Key stakeholders in Revolve Group include Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, William Blair Investment Management, Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund, Fidelity Growth Company Fund, and Turtle Creek Asset Management. Each of these has demonstrated various degrees of ownership changes and portfolio allocation adjustments over the last quarter.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, offering a mix of premium and luxury fashion brands respectively. Established in 2003, the company has a strong online presence and leverages relationships with fashion influencers and a global community of consumers to drive engagement and sales.

It should be noted that the views expressed in the summary do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc., as stated by Fintel, which provides comprehensive investing research and insights.