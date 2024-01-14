en English
Business

Modernizing American Currency: Federal Reserve’s $931.4 Million Move

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
In a significant move towards modernization, the Federal Reserve has earmarked $931.4 million for the printing of U.S. bills in 2023. This decision underlines the urgent need for the American currency to align with global standards. Aaron Klein, a senior fellow of economic studies at the Brookings Institute, suggests that the United States has fallen behind by not transitioning to more durable forms of currency, such as dollar coins instead of paper notes. Countries around the world have already embraced the use of polymer notes, which have proven to last significantly longer than their traditional paper counterparts.

Resilience of Cash

Despite the global trend towards electronic payments, experts believe that cash will continue to hold its place in the economy. The narrative of the $100 bill serves as a compelling testament to this. In 2017, the $100 bill overtook the $1 bill to become the most widely circulated denomination. This dominance of the $100 bill is partly attributed to its use for tax evasion or illegal activities, and its global recognition as a store of value.

Historical Currency Choices in the US

Historically, the United States has made some unique currency choices. The irregular circulation of the $2 bill and the discontinuation of larger denominations like the $500, $1,000, and $5,000 bills in 1969, were significantly influenced by their practicality and use in everyday transactions. The $2 bill, for instance, fell out of favor partly because it was excluded from vending machines and cash registers. The half dollar also lost its prevalence due to its absence from parking meters in the 1960s. These instances highlight the critical role of accessibility and practical considerations in currency circulation.

The Modernization Debate and Inflation

The Federal Reserve’s decision to increase its printing budget comes at a time when the pandemic has led to an unprecedented increase in money supply, further fueling the debate around modernization. This decision also has implications on inflation, given the US debt to GDP ratio, global demand for the US dollar, and the unequal influence of the US over the global economy.

Business Economy United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

