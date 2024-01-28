Modernism Week Shines a Light on Architect Francisco Artigas

Modernism Week, an event that celebrates the beauty and significance of modernist architecture, is set to offer a broad spectrum of activities and experiences for lovers of contemporary design. One of the spotlight events this year is a lecture on the lesser-known architect, Francisco Artigas. Despite his relative obscurity among the general public, Artigas is a revered figure among connoisseurs of mid-century modern architecture, with his work being a regular feature in Mexican movies, newspapers, and magazines.

Francisco Artigas: An Architectural Enigma

The lecture on Francisco Artigas, known for his distinctive mid-century modern houses in the Gardens of El Pedregal subdivision in Mexico City, will be delivered by Keith Eggener. Artigas' architectural portfolio is both vast and impressive, encompassing more than 50 houses in Pedregal and several notable works in the United States, such as the Hilltop House in Apple Valley, California.

Artigas' architectural style often draws comparisons to the International Style and shares striking similarities with the works of Mies van der Rohe and Richard Neutra, particularly the California Case Study Houses. However, Artigas' style is unique and distinctive, providing a fresh perspective on Modernist architecture.

Modernism Week: More Than a Lecture Series

The lecture on Francisco Artigas will be held at the Annenberg Theater at the Palm Springs Art Museum and is part of a series of events taking place during Modernism Week. Attendees can also look forward to other lectures, including one on Stan Bitters' sculptural ceramics and another on Billy Haines' interiors at the Annenberg's Sunnylands estate. The story of Edgar and Liliane Kaufmann's life post-Palm Springs house construction provides another intriguing topic for discussion.