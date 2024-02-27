Modern Tree House in Southern California Hits Market at $2.499 Million, Boasts Recording Studio

Discover a unique blend of modern luxury and natural beauty with this tree house nestled in the canyons of Southern California, now on the market for $2.499 million. Located in Topanga, this property isn't just any home; it's an entertainer's paradise, perfect for music industry professionals, featuring a 480 square-foot Foley stage recording studio designed by Charles Pell. The listing, managed by Chryssa Lightheart of Sotheby's International Realty - Topanga Brokerage, marks the first time this quintessential Topanga compound has been offered for sale.

A Fusion of Modernity and History

The compound's main attraction is its 480 square-foot Foley stage recording studio, a 'room within a room' meticulously designed by noted engineer Charles Pell for exceptional soundproofing and extensive wiring capabilities. This feature makes the estate particularly appealing to those in the music industry looking for a private, state-of-the-art recording environment. Complementing the studio, the property also includes a restored 400 square-foot hunting cabin from 1927, affectionately named the 'Love Shack', which can accommodate guests, artists, or family members.

Living Among Nature with Modern Comforts

The primary house spans 1,556 square feet, offering three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This home embodies the perfect marriage of modern amenities, historic charm, and the tranquility of nature. Residents can enjoy the convenience and luxury of modern living while being surrounded by the serene beauty of Southern California's canyons. The unique architecture and design of the tree house compound make it a noteworthy addition to the real estate market, catering to those who seek a blend of entertainment, comfort, and natural serenity.

Unparalleled Opportunity for Entertainment Professionals

This listing represents a rare opportunity for entertainment professionals, especially those within the music industry, to own a property that caters to their specific needs. The inclusion of a professionally designed recording studio within a natural and serene setting is a unique feature that sets this property apart. Additionally, the historic charm of the 'Love Shack' and the modern amenities of the primary house offer a lifestyle that balances work, leisure, and inspiration.

For those interested in owning a piece of Southern California's natural beauty without sacrificing modern conveniences and professional necessities, this tree house compound in Topanga presents an extraordinary opportunity. It's not just a home; it's a retreat that nurtures creativity, relaxation, and the joys of living in one of the most picturesque settings imaginable.