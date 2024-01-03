en English
Fashion

MODERN SALON Magazine Marks a Century of Beauty Industry Insights

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
MODERN SALON Magazine Marks a Century of Beauty Industry Insights

As the clock strikes midnight on December 31, 2023, it will mark not only the beginning of a new year but also the commencement of a crucial milestone for MODERN SALON magazine, which is set to celebrate its centennial anniversary in 2024. Born as ‘Modern Beauty Shop’ in 1924, the publication has been a stalwart companion and guide to beauty professionals for a century, providing insights into trends, dispensing practical advice, and serving as a platform to amplify their voices.

An Evolving Legacy

Over the years, the magazine has undergone significant transformations, reflecting the changing landscapes of the beauty and salon industry. In a pivotal move in 1952, it shed its original name to become MODERN SALON, broadening its horizons to encompass all aspects of the salon business, including skincare and makeup. This shift not only mirrored the expansion of the industry but also underscored the magazine’s commitment to evolving alongside the professionals it serves.

Roots in the Roaring Twenties

The birth of the magazine coincided with the Roaring Twenties, a period characterized by economic growth, cultural innovation, and the dawn of women’s suffrage in the United States. Hairstyles like the bob and finger waves became symbols of liberation and modernity, mirroring the spirit of the era. MODERN SALON, then ‘Modern Beauty Shop,’ was right there, documenting these shifts and serving as a mirror of the times. It was during these foundational years that the publication cemented its role as a valuable resource for the industry and its professionals.

Addressing Timeless Challenges

Looking back at the 1939 editions, one can find tutorials and discussions on issues like customer no-shows, underlining the timeless challenges of the salon industry. These topics still resonate today, revealing the cyclical nature of the industry’s struggles and the persistent relevance of MODERN SALON’s content.

A Beacon for the Future

Today, as it steps into its 100th year, MODERN SALON continues to be a beacon for the industry. The magazine is committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity, understanding that they are the lifeblood of the beauty and salon industry. As it looks forward to shaping its future, MODERN SALON remains steadfast in its dedication to supporting the professionals who give life to the industry, ensuring that their voices are heard and their stories are told.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

