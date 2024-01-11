Mobileye to Unveil Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled

Mobileye Global Inc., a pioneer in autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, has declared its intention to unveil its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023 on January 25, 2024, prior to the start of the trading day. This announcement will be followed by a conference call, scheduled on the same day, to discuss the results and provide an update on the company’s business undertakings. The call, set to commence at 8:00 am Eastern Time, will be steered by CEO Professor Amnon Shashua, CFO Moran Shemesh Rojansky, and CCO Dan Galves.

Access to the Conference Call

Those interested in the company’s financial performance can access the live webcast through Mobileye’s investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes, ensuring that those unable to attend the live session can still get acquainted with the discussed information.

Mobileye’s Contribution to Mobility

Founded in 1999, Mobileye has consistently stood at the forefront of technological innovation, championing the development of groundbreaking technologies such as REM crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies have played a pivotal role in the progression of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AV), improving mobility solutions and infrastructure on a global scale.

Global Adoption and Future Prospects

The worldwide acceptance of Mobileye’s technology is evident, with over 150 million vehicles currently equipped with its systems. In 2022, Mobileye took a significant step towards autonomy by becoming an independent entity, though Intel continues to maintain majority ownership. As the company continues its journey, the forthcoming financial results and business update will provide crucial insights into its current standing and future trajectory.