en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mobileye to Unveil Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Mobileye to Unveil Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled

Mobileye Global Inc., a pioneer in autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, has declared its intention to unveil its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023 on January 25, 2024, prior to the start of the trading day. This announcement will be followed by a conference call, scheduled on the same day, to discuss the results and provide an update on the company’s business undertakings. The call, set to commence at 8:00 am Eastern Time, will be steered by CEO Professor Amnon Shashua, CFO Moran Shemesh Rojansky, and CCO Dan Galves.

Access to the Conference Call

Those interested in the company’s financial performance can access the live webcast through Mobileye’s investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes, ensuring that those unable to attend the live session can still get acquainted with the discussed information.

Mobileye’s Contribution to Mobility

Founded in 1999, Mobileye has consistently stood at the forefront of technological innovation, championing the development of groundbreaking technologies such as REM crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies have played a pivotal role in the progression of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AV), improving mobility solutions and infrastructure on a global scale.

Global Adoption and Future Prospects

The worldwide acceptance of Mobileye’s technology is evident, with over 150 million vehicles currently equipped with its systems. In 2022, Mobileye took a significant step towards autonomy by becoming an independent entity, though Intel continues to maintain majority ownership. As the company continues its journey, the forthcoming financial results and business update will provide crucial insights into its current standing and future trajectory.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Indian Rupee Holds Steady as Markets Eye US Inflation Data
The Indian rupee is holding its ground near the 83 per dollar mark, as the world of finance keenly anticipates crucial US inflation data that could potentially sway global currency dynamics. This comes at a time when the rupee has achieved a near one-month high of 82.97, with the possibility of further strengthening based on
Indian Rupee Holds Steady as Markets Eye US Inflation Data
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
7 mins ago
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
Doug Jones Appointed as Managing Partner at Stream Realty
9 mins ago
Doug Jones Appointed as Managing Partner at Stream Realty
Nigeria's Road Construction Plans Outlined by Minister of Works
2 mins ago
Nigeria's Road Construction Plans Outlined by Minister of Works
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
6 mins ago
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
AP and AR Automation: The Path to Vendor Satisfaction and Business Success
7 mins ago
AP and AR Automation: The Path to Vendor Satisfaction and Business Success
Latest Headlines
World News
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
2 mins
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
3 mins
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
4 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
5 mins
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
6 mins
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
6 mins
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
7 mins
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
7 mins
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Seeks Redress for Displaced Persons: A Struggle of Seven Decades
8 mins
J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Seeks Redress for Displaced Persons: A Struggle of Seven Decades
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app