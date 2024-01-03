en English
Law

Mobile Police Department Reforms ‘Perp Walk’ Practice in a Bid to Improve City’s Image

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Mobile Police Department, under the stewardship of Police Chief Paul Prine, has undertaken a transformative step to modify its established practice of conducting ‘perp walks’. These events, which involve accused individuals being publicly paraded to jail under the watchful lenses of the media, have been a commonplace sight in the city. The department’s decision to limit these walks to high-profile cases only, marks a significant departure from an approach that previously offered the press more frequent opportunities to question suspects.

A Bid to Improve City’s Image

The revision of this practice is part of an orchestrated effort to enhance the city’s image and challenge a pervasive perception that Mobile is besieged by crime. Prine pointed out that the local media’s tendency to repeatedly report the same crimes fosters a false impression of uncontrolled violence. In reality, the city has witnessed a noteworthy reduction in violent crime, including a decrease of over 20% in homicides.

Impact on Youth and Law-Abiding Citizens

Apart from the skewed representation of the city’s crime rate, Prine expressed apprehension that regular perp walks could inadvertently glorify criminal behavior among young people. These events also risk tainting the reputation of law-abiding citizens. The initiative to restrict the public display of accused individuals is, thus, a calculated move to counter these potentially detrimental effects.

Broader Impact and Future Evaluation

Furthermore, Prine emphasized the wider impact of crime perception on tourism, relocation, and local investment. A city’s reputation, shaped in part by its perceived crime rate, can have serious implications for these sectors. The effectiveness of this policy modification will be evaluated at the end of the year, offering a chance to assess whether the shift away from regular perp walks has played a part in altering Mobile’s image for the better.


Law United States


Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

