Mobile International Airport Construction Progresses with Michigan Avenue Detour

Mobile International Airport in Mobile, Alabama, is witnessing a significant transformation as construction progresses towards the creation of a new terminal and parking garage. The most recent development in this ambitious project involves a necessary detour constructed on Michigan Avenue. The man overseeing this project, Mobile Airport Authority Executive Director Chris Curry, has been providing regular updates on the progress, assuring locals and potential future visitors about the ongoing work.

Michigan Avenue Detour

The introduction of a temporary road on Michigan Avenue has resulted in this key route becoming inaccessible directly. This adjustment is a crucial part of the construction process, guiding traffic away from the primary construction site and ensuring the safety and efficiency of the ongoing work.

Progress on the New Terminal

By October of the preceding year, the construction of the five-gate terminal had already kicked off, with the design completion status standing at approximately 50%. As the calendar flipped into 2024, the project saw vertical construction, a visible sign of progress that has been bolstering optimism among the community.

Anticipated Benefits of the New Development

The new terminal and parking garage are slated to open their doors in November 2025. Curry envisions this development as a significant asset to the region. The benefits are expected to extend beyond Mobile County, reaching Baldwin County and even crossing state lines to positively impact Florida residents. The new airport facilities are anticipated to enhance convention traffic, generate business opportunities, and forge synergies between the Alabama State Port Authority and the Airport, thereby contributing to the economic vibrancy of the region.