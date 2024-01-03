en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Mobile Homes Soar as Affordable Housing Option Amidst Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Mobile Homes Soar as Affordable Housing Option Amidst Crisis

Texas, North Carolina, and Florida are at the forefront in the United States for the number of mobile homes, with Texas claiming the highest cumulative number of manufactured housing units shipped since 1994—approximately 557,000. This staggering number is in line with Texas also championing the most manufactured home production plants, with over 20 facilities throughout the state.

Mobile Homes: An Affordable Housing Solution

The popularity of mobile homes is primarily fueled by their affordability compared to traditional homes. In 2022, a double-width mobile home came with a price tag of approximately $157,000, a figure significantly lower than the median price of conventional homes. This affordability, however, is not without its drawbacks. Unlike traditional homes that typically appreciate in value with the rising land and property prices, mobile homes can depreciate over time if the homeowner does not possess the land on which they are placed.

The Housing Affordability Crisis

The rising house prices and mortgage rates, accompanied by limited housing inventory, have created a significant barrier for many aspiring homeowners. This escalating housing affordability crisis has led to the introduction of a housing supply action plan by the Biden-Harris administration.

Biden-Harris Administration’s Housing Supply Action Plan

This action plan seeks to bridge the housing supply gap within the next five years. The proposed measures include modification of state and local zoning and land-use laws, introduction of new financing options for housing production and preservation, and ensuring the preservation of affordable housing for owner-occupants. As the nation grapples with the housing crisis, it is hoped that this action plan will provide a much-needed respite for those struggling to secure affordable housing.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
54 seconds ago
Scott County Road Department Readies for Winter Challenges
The Scott County Road Department in Kentucky is bracing for potential snowfall in the months ahead after a winter devoid of significant weather events. Department representative, J.R. Brandenburg, confirms that the absence of early winter weather has granted them ample preparation time for the anticipated challenges in the coming months. While January, February, and March
Scott County Road Department Readies for Winter Challenges
St. Andrews University Welcomes New Head Coaches for Men's Lacrosse and Golf
2 mins ago
St. Andrews University Welcomes New Head Coaches for Men's Lacrosse and Golf
Decatur County Announces Election Deadlines for 2024
2 mins ago
Decatur County Announces Election Deadlines for 2024
Three Men to Face Trial for the Rock-Throwing Murder of Alexa Bartell
1 min ago
Three Men to Face Trial for the Rock-Throwing Murder of Alexa Bartell
Patrons Thwart Robbery Attempt in Colorado Springs; Harris County District Attorney's Office Explains Grand Jury Process
1 min ago
Patrons Thwart Robbery Attempt in Colorado Springs; Harris County District Attorney's Office Explains Grand Jury Process
Unfolding Events: From Colorado Supreme Court Siege to Positive Initiatives
1 min ago
Unfolding Events: From Colorado Supreme Court Siege to Positive Initiatives
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Andrews University Welcomes New Head Coaches for Men's Lacrosse and Golf
2 mins
St. Andrews University Welcomes New Head Coaches for Men's Lacrosse and Golf
Decatur County Announces Election Deadlines for 2024
2 mins
Decatur County Announces Election Deadlines for 2024
Eaglecrest High School Girls Wrestling Team Soars in Rankings as Season Resumes
2 mins
Eaglecrest High School Girls Wrestling Team Soars in Rankings as Season Resumes
Massachusetts Millionaire Tax: A Fiscal Game Changer
2 mins
Massachusetts Millionaire Tax: A Fiscal Game Changer
Washington State Gubernatorial Race: An Emerging Battle of Ideologies
3 mins
Washington State Gubernatorial Race: An Emerging Battle of Ideologies
Engineering Students Create Mobility Solutions for Children
3 mins
Engineering Students Create Mobility Solutions for Children
House Democrats Oppose Expansion of WTO's COVID-19 IP Waiver
3 mins
House Democrats Oppose Expansion of WTO's COVID-19 IP Waiver
Hamilton County Welcomes New Medical Examiner, Dr. Steven Cogswell
3 mins
Hamilton County Welcomes New Medical Examiner, Dr. Steven Cogswell
Genascence Corporation Launches Clinical Trial for Pioneering Gene Therapy in Knee Osteoarthritis
4 mins
Genascence Corporation Launches Clinical Trial for Pioneering Gene Therapy in Knee Osteoarthritis
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
54 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
56 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
1 hour
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app