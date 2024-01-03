Mobile Homes Soar as Affordable Housing Option Amidst Crisis

Texas, North Carolina, and Florida are at the forefront in the United States for the number of mobile homes, with Texas claiming the highest cumulative number of manufactured housing units shipped since 1994—approximately 557,000. This staggering number is in line with Texas also championing the most manufactured home production plants, with over 20 facilities throughout the state.

Mobile Homes: An Affordable Housing Solution

The popularity of mobile homes is primarily fueled by their affordability compared to traditional homes. In 2022, a double-width mobile home came with a price tag of approximately $157,000, a figure significantly lower than the median price of conventional homes. This affordability, however, is not without its drawbacks. Unlike traditional homes that typically appreciate in value with the rising land and property prices, mobile homes can depreciate over time if the homeowner does not possess the land on which they are placed.

The Housing Affordability Crisis

The rising house prices and mortgage rates, accompanied by limited housing inventory, have created a significant barrier for many aspiring homeowners. This escalating housing affordability crisis has led to the introduction of a housing supply action plan by the Biden-Harris administration.

Biden-Harris Administration’s Housing Supply Action Plan

This action plan seeks to bridge the housing supply gap within the next five years. The proposed measures include modification of state and local zoning and land-use laws, introduction of new financing options for housing production and preservation, and ensuring the preservation of affordable housing for owner-occupants. As the nation grapples with the housing crisis, it is hoped that this action plan will provide a much-needed respite for those struggling to secure affordable housing.