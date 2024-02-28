Moët Hennessy USA Partners with Range Media to Elevate Brands in Entertainment

Moët Hennessy USA, a prominent player in the luxury wine and spirits market, has recently announced a strategic partnership with Range Media Partners. This collaboration is set to enhance MHUSA's visibility and engagement within the entertainment and pop culture landscapes. With iconic brands such as Moët and Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Dom Pérignon, and Belvedere Vodka under its belt, MHUSA aims to tap into Range's expertise in entertainment marketing to create culturally relevant projects that bolster the brands' marketing approaches.

Strategic Move to Amplify Brand Presence

Through this partnership, Range Media Partners will spearhead initiatives across product placement, marketing partnerships, and event sponsorships, focusing on movies, TV, and music sectors. Notably, Moët and Chandon have been the official champagne partner of the Golden Globes for over three decades. This year, they not only continued their tradition of being a significant presence at the awards but also hosted their first after-party, marking a new milestone in their relationship with the entertainment industry. Furthermore, Hennessy has expanded its footprint in the cinematic world by securing a promotional deal with MGM and Warner Bros. for the movie 'Creed III.'

Creating Culturally Relevant Projects

Paige Pedersen and Sandra Kang, representing MHUSA and Range respectively, have expressed their enthusiasm for the potential of this partnership. Pedersen highlighted Range's diverse skill sets and connections as pivotal to supporting MHUSA's brands and their marketing strategies. Kang reminisced about her long-standing relationship with MHUSA, praising its continuous legacy-building through the power of entertainment. With Range Media Partners at the helm, MHUSA's portfolio of brands is poised to further embed themselves into the cultural zeitgeist in organic, impactful, and meaningful ways.

Implications for the Future

This collaboration between Moët Hennessy USA and Range Media Partners signifies a strategic move towards creating deeper connections with audiences through entertainment and pop culture. By leveraging Range's entertainment marketing expertise, MHUSA aims to position its luxury wine and spirits brands at the forefront of cultural moments and events, thereby enhancing brand visibility and engagement. As the partnership unfolds, it will be interesting to observe how this alliance will shape the marketing strategies of MHUSA's brands and their resonance within the entertainment industry.