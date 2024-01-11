en English
MNPD Announces Free Driver Awareness Class for High School Teens

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:31 pm EST


For high school students eager to learn the fundamentals of safe driving, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has announced an opportunity that is as enlightening as it is inclusive. Come February 10, the department will host a free driver awareness class, open to all high school-aged teens, irrespective of their county of residence. This event is an embodiment of MNPD’s commitment to fostering safer roads and a more knowledgeable generation of drivers.

Mark Your Calendars

Slated to be held from 8 a.m. to noon, the class is scheduled in the community room of the MNPD’s Midtown Hills Precinct, located at 1441 12th Avenue South. It’s a chance for young drivers to gain insights into the intricacies of safe driving, directly from the city’s custodians of law and order.

Imparting Crucial Knowledge

With curriculum designed by the Nashville police officers themselves, the class aims to touch upon paramount topics like impaired driving, distracted driving, and overall traffic safety. In a world where the youth are increasingly getting behind the wheel, such knowledge can prove to be life-saving. It’s a step towards encouraging responsible behavior on the road and mitigating the risks associated with youthful driving.

A Class, Not A Course

While the opportunity is undoubtedly significant, it’s vital to note that the class does not include behind-the-wheel training. It is geared towards raising awareness and instilling a sense of responsibility, rather than technical skill acquisition. Regardless, it’s an initiative that can go a long way in instilling a culture of safety among young drivers, making them aware of their actions’ impact on their own lives and those of others on the road.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

