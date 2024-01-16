MLK Living The Dream Series: Championing Inclusivity in Pittsford

In the quiet town of Pittsford, New York, a unique series dedicated to the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has found roots. Now in its fifth year, the MLK Living The Dream Series has secured a new permanent location, a testament to its growing significance in the community. The concept was born out of the vision of Kevin Beckford, a former Pittsford Town Board member, who launched the program in 2019.

Embracing Faith and Inclusivity

True to its name, the MLK Living The Dream Series is more than just a commemoration; it is a call to action. The focus is on faith and the fight against systemic racism, aligning the series' purpose with Dr. King's core principles. A range of activities, from panel discussions to interfaith family services, and educational programs form the backbone of this initiative, pushing for a spirit of inclusivity in a town that has traditionally struggled with diversity.

A New Leader Takes Charge

A significant part of the series' success is attributed to the stewardship of Rev. Julius 'JD' Jackson, Jr., the first Black pastor of the United Church of Pittsford, who assumed his role in November 2022. His leadership has been seen as a direct response to Dr. King's remark on Sunday morning segregation in Christian America. It signifies a shift towards inclusivity and acceptance within the church and the wider community.

Changing Hearts, Not Just Laws

Beckford, who faced threats while serving on the town board for advocating zoning law changes to encourage more inclusive housing, emphasizes the importance of changing hearts rather than just laws. The series events, including 'Love through the Arts' featuring spoken word performances and discussions led by high school students, are hosted at the United Church of Pittsford. This is a reflection of Beckford's commitment to fostering a community that not only understands the importance of diversity but also actively works to promote it.

For those interested in learning more about the MLK Living The Dream Series or participating in its many events, contact can be made through the Pittsford CommUNITY group. The series is a reminder of the enduring relevance of Dr. King's message, a call to action for communities to not only remember his legacy but to strive to live it every day.