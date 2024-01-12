MLK Day Parades in Dallas, Collin County Postponed Due to Severe Cold Front

In light of the impending severe weather, the Dallas Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and the Collin County March for King Parade have announced postponements. A potent cold front, slated to arrive on Sunday evening, is predicted to plunge temperatures into the teens, instigating the rescheduling of these significant events.

Rescheduling Amid Weather Concerns

The City of Dallas, in response to the chilling forecast, has deferred its parade from the initial date of January 15 to the morning of Saturday, January 20. The procession, beginning at Fair Park, will then meander down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It is set to feature an array of participants, including community organizations, youth groups, church groups, and non-profit entities, punctuated by vibrant floats, bands, and drill teams.

Despite the anticipated freezing conditions, with expected highs of 23 degrees and lows of 15, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has not issued any energy conservation request. Having oversight of Texas’ power grid, ERCOT has declared a weather watch but anticipates the grid to withstand the frigid weather.

Collin County March for King Parade

Coinciding with Dallas, Collin County has also postponed its March for King Parade due to the incoming inclement weather, with the rescheduled date yet to be announced. The City of Plano, part of the county, is also expected to follow suit. The parade is set to include a prayer breakfast and a choir, enriching the program and honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NAACP’s Enthusiasm for the March

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has expressed eagerness for the rescheduled march, underlining the themes of unity and justice that are intrinsically linked to the legacy of Dr. King. Hundreds of floats, bands, drill teams, local businesses, and community leaders are registered to participate in the Dallas parade, demonstrating the widespread support and anticipation for the event.

Detailed information and a route map are available online, encouraging the public to partake in this historical celebration while ensuring safety and convenience despite the rescheduling.