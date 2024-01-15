MLK Day Food Drive: Volunteers Honor Dr. King's Legacy through Service to Veterans

In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, more than 75 volunteers congregated at the American Legion Auxiliary Post 28 in Millsboro, Delaware, transforming the holiday into a day of service. A diverse group, the volunteers comprised veterans, local businesses, and organizations, all unified by a common purpose: to address food insecurity among veterans.

Community Service in Action

Participants in the event packed, carried, and stored over 200 grocery bags teeming with donated food. These provisions are slated for delivery to the Wilmington VA Medical Center, where they will be distributed to veterans grappling with food insecurity. The event embodied a crucial aspect of Dr. King's legacy, turning attention to the needs of others and acting to alleviate suffering.

Local Leadership

Beth McGinn, Vice President of American Legion 28, reflected on the event as a tangible manifestation of Dr. King's values. Meanwhile, Delaware State Representative and fellow veteran Jeff Hilvosky underlined the active involvement of the legion posts in Sussex County. He commended the commitment of the participants and the importance of community in assisting veterans.

Nationwide Effort

Lisa Williamson, National President for the American Legion, brought attention to the organization's broader mission. From her home state of Alaska, she underscored the Legion's goal to prevent veteran deaths, particularly suicides. This food drive serves as a reminder of the nationwide effort to save lives, with each act of service, especially on significant days like MLK Day, contributing to this cause.