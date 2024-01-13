MLGW Braces for Arctic Blast: Calls for Energy Conservation to Prevent Blackouts

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), the largest three-service municipal utility in the nation, is bracing itself for an incoming arctic blast by potentially requesting its customers to reduce their power usage. This preemptive move, jointly announced by MLGW and city leaders, is aimed at circumventing the possibility of rolling blackouts akin to the ones experienced in December 2022.

Preventing a Repeat of the Past

Doug McGowen, President of MLGW, pointed out the anticipated strain on the power grid, especially on Tuesday morning, due to a surge in demand for electricity that might outstrip supply. The previous incident saw customers grappling with prolonged power outages, leading to spoiled food and the necessity for alternative living arrangements. However, McGowen seeks to reassure the public that the present situation is different, given the gradual approach of the cold weather, providing ample time for warnings and preparation.

Conserving Energy: A Collective Effort

Customers could be requested to voluntarily adjust their thermostats to 68 degrees or below, turn off unneeded lights, and refrain from using major appliances or space heaters. These measures represent a communal effort to stave off the severe repercussions witnessed previously. MLGW has also undertaken enhancements to their systems, encompassing the winterization of circuit breakers to ensure their remote operation as required. This move aims to address issues that arose during the last blackout where some breakers failed to reactivate.

Preparation: The Key to Averting Crisis

MLGW has issued a warning in anticipation of potentially harsh weather conditions encompassing high winds, rain, thunderstorms, and temperatures plummeting below freezing. The utility has taken additional steps to prepare for the cold spell, including winterizing all electrical substations and incorporating new generation into their portfolio. MLGW and TVA may dispatch an energy conservation alert for all electric customers if demand threatens reserve operating margins. They have also prepared for a spike in demand for natural gas and potential water system risks. Customers are urged to curtail electric usage to avoid brownouts and blackouts.