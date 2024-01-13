en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

MLGW Braces for Arctic Blast: Calls for Energy Conservation to Prevent Blackouts

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
MLGW Braces for Arctic Blast: Calls for Energy Conservation to Prevent Blackouts

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), the largest three-service municipal utility in the nation, is bracing itself for an incoming arctic blast by potentially requesting its customers to reduce their power usage. This preemptive move, jointly announced by MLGW and city leaders, is aimed at circumventing the possibility of rolling blackouts akin to the ones experienced in December 2022.

Preventing a Repeat of the Past

Doug McGowen, President of MLGW, pointed out the anticipated strain on the power grid, especially on Tuesday morning, due to a surge in demand for electricity that might outstrip supply. The previous incident saw customers grappling with prolonged power outages, leading to spoiled food and the necessity for alternative living arrangements. However, McGowen seeks to reassure the public that the present situation is different, given the gradual approach of the cold weather, providing ample time for warnings and preparation.

Conserving Energy: A Collective Effort

Customers could be requested to voluntarily adjust their thermostats to 68 degrees or below, turn off unneeded lights, and refrain from using major appliances or space heaters. These measures represent a communal effort to stave off the severe repercussions witnessed previously. MLGW has also undertaken enhancements to their systems, encompassing the winterization of circuit breakers to ensure their remote operation as required. This move aims to address issues that arose during the last blackout where some breakers failed to reactivate.

Preparation: The Key to Averting Crisis

MLGW has issued a warning in anticipation of potentially harsh weather conditions encompassing high winds, rain, thunderstorms, and temperatures plummeting below freezing. The utility has taken additional steps to prepare for the cold spell, including winterizing all electrical substations and incorporating new generation into their portfolio. MLGW and TVA may dispatch an energy conservation alert for all electric customers if demand threatens reserve operating margins. They have also prepared for a spike in demand for natural gas and potential water system risks. Customers are urged to curtail electric usage to avoid brownouts and blackouts.

0
United States Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
12 seconds ago
Penn State Alumni Bolster School of Hospitality with Philanthropic Gifts
Recent Penn State alumni have generously donated to the School of Hospitality Management (SHM), significantly enhancing support for students. SHM, one of the oldest hospitality programs in the nation, prepares students for the ever-evolving hospitality industry’s technical and interpersonal demands. As a part of this philanthropic drive, a spotlight series will highlight the contributing alumni,
Penn State Alumni Bolster School of Hospitality with Philanthropic Gifts
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
3 mins ago
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
5 mins ago
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
'32 Sounds' Dominates at Cinema Eye Honors: A Testament to Documentary Excellence
2 mins ago
'32 Sounds' Dominates at Cinema Eye Honors: A Testament to Documentary Excellence
Severe Storm in Omaha Disrupts Daily Life Amid Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
2 mins ago
Severe Storm in Omaha Disrupts Daily Life Amid Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Rethinking College Choices: Public vs. Private Institutions
3 mins ago
Rethinking College Choices: Public vs. Private Institutions
Latest Headlines
World News
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
2 mins
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
3 mins
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
3 mins
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
5 mins
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
5 mins
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
5 mins
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
5 mins
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
6 mins
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
6 mins
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app