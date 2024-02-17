MJP POV's 'Ready, Freddy?' Casting Call: A Horror Film Exploring Fear and Sound

In the quiet town of Bangor, Maine, an eerie calm sets the stage for a tale that promises to chill even the warmest of hearts. MJP POV, a production company known for its gripping narratives, has just announced a casting call that is stirring the local acting community.

Advertisment

Their latest project, a short horror film titled 'Ready, Freddy?', is on the lookout for New England-based talent to bring its chilling story to life. With a filming schedule set for March 23 and 24, the clock is ticking for actors and a specialized Production Sound Mixer to join a venture that explores the thin line between casual decisions and haunting consequences.

A Tale of Trepidation and Sound

At the heart of 'Ready, Freddy?' is a narrative that weaves suspense with the mundane, transforming an ordinary date night into a journey through the unknown. The plot centers around a young woman who, upon visiting her date's apartment, encounters a series of strange knockings that grow increasingly ominous as the night progresses. It's a story that delves deep into the psyche, challenging perceptions of reality and the impact of our choices. MJP POV is not just seeking actors to tell this tale, but also a local Production Sound Mixer from Bangor, Portland, Augusta, or Portsmouth, N.H., whose expertise will be crucial in crafting an auditory experience that complements the film's suspenseful ambiance. The successful applicant will need to bring their own equipment, ready to capture every whisper and bang that punctuates the night.

Advertisment

Seeking Faces of Fear

The casting call, set to expire on March 16, 2024, at 11:59 p.m., is a beacon for talent across New England. MJP POV is eager to find actors who can embody the film's complex characters, individuals who can navigate the shadowy line between fear and curiosity with authenticity. This non-union, indie project offers a unique opportunity for local talent to showcase their skills on a platform that promises both exposure and the thrill of participating in a horror narrative. The roles are open to a wide array of actors from Bangor, Portland, Augusta, and Portsmouth, N.H., highlighting MJP POV's commitment to tapping into the rich reservoir of New England's acting community.

The Clock Ticks Toward Horror

With the deadline for applications fast approaching, the anticipation among the local acting community is palpable. 'Ready, Freddy?' is not just a film; it's an opportunity to be part of a story that explores the ripple effects of our actions, set against the backdrop of a suspenseful, horror narrative. As MJP POV gears up for the two-day shoot in March, the pieces of this cinematic puzzle begin to fall into place, promising an experience that will linger long after the credits roll. For those daring enough to step into this world of suspense and sound, the stage is set for a journey into the heart of fear itself.