MJ Unpacked: A Catalyst for Cannabis Industry Evolution

A premier event for cannabis industry professionals, MJ Unpacked, is scheduled to return for its third run on the East Coast from April 9-11 at the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event, a hub for industry operators and investors, is designed to foster a robust networking environment and facilitate knowledge sharing among licensed cannabis operators, investors, and fund managers.

MJ Unpacked: Expanding Horizons

This year, MJ Unpacked is broadening its programming to encompass dedicated focus areas for licensed cultivators and cannabis research professionals. This move acknowledges the crucial role these groups play in propelling the industry forward. George Jage, co-founder and CEO, emphasized the significant contribution of cultivators to the cannabis sector, articulating the need for platforms that bring together various stakeholders in the industry.

Kim Jage, co-founder and CMO, underscored the importance of bridging the gap between researchers and the commercial side of the industry. The aim is to maximize the potential of cannabis research and ensure its impact extends beyond academic circles to commercial applications, thereby promoting industry growth and innovation.

Experiential Design: A Unique Feature

The unique experiential design of the event, complete with features like a ceremonial gong for celebrating deals, designed lounges for networking, and an official afterparty, sets MJ Unpacked apart from conventional industry events. Information about attendance, exhibition, and sponsorship opportunities can be found on the MJ Unpacked website.

Beyond the event, key trends and developments in the cannabis sector continue to unfold. Strategic moves like Planet 13's expansion plans in Florida, The Cannabist Co's debt buyback strategy, and Organigram's shareholder approval of an investment from British American Tobacco show the industry's dynamic growth. Coupled with advancements in medical research and therapeutic applications, the cannabis industry is set for an exhilarating journey ahead.