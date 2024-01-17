Mixed Session in Wheat Futures: A Look into Global Wheat Market Dynamics

Wednesday witnessed a diverse performance in the wheat futures market, with Soft Red Winter (SRW) wheat futures remaining stable, Kansas City (KC) wheat futures experiencing minor drops, and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGE) wheat prices showing more significant losses. The U.S. wheat export shipments for the week ending January 11 plummeted to 234,205 metric tons (MT), a sharp decrease from the previous week and 38.1% less than the same week the previous year.

A Slow Pace in Marketing Year Shipments

The accumulated shipments for the current marketing year (MY) are lagging behind last year's pace. So far, 10.38 million metric tons (MMT) have been shipped, compared to 12.43 MMT at the same point last year. This decline hints at a slowdown in wheat exportation, reflecting the impact of global market conditions on U.S. wheat exports.

European Commission and FranceAgriMer Reports

The European Commission reported wheat shipments totalling 16.88 MMT for the MY to date, marking a 7.1% decrease from the previous year. Incomplete data from Italy may lead to adjustments in this figure. FranceAgriMer, the French agricultural and sea products market agency, revised its forecast for French wheat shipments downward by 200,000 MT to a total of 17 MMT, further emphasizing the global decline in wheat exportation.

Russia's Wheat Export Tax and Global Market Activity

Russia, a major player in the global wheat market, reported its wheat export tax at 3,946.5 rubles per metric ton, a 5.3% reduction from the previous week. This move might influence international wheat prices and export dynamics in the coming weeks. On the other hand, countries like Egypt and Algeria are showing significant activity in the wheat market. Egypt has issued a tender for wheat delivery in March, with results anticipated soon, while Algeria is rumored to have purchased between 500,000 and 600,000 MT of wheat from various origins for April delivery. Japan is also active, seeking 88,000 MT of wheat from the U.S. or Canada through a weekly tender.

In conclusion, the wheat market is facing a series of challenges and changes, with U.S. and European exports declining, and Russia reducing its wheat export tax. However, the market remains active with countries like Egypt, Algeria, and Japan making significant moves. As these dynamics continue to unfold, they will likely shape the future of the global wheat market.