Mixed Reactions to Vancouver’s New Vine on Mill Plain Bus Service

With the replacement of Route 37 by The Vine on Mill Plain, C-Tran’s bus rapid transit line, the passenger feedback has been predominantly positive. The preliminary ridership count for the first two months of service is 115,200, reflecting a 30 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

A Mixed Reception

While The Vine is seeing success, it’s not without its detractors. Timothy Sadlier II, a frequent user of the new bus service, has expressed a dichotomy of feelings towards the change. He appreciates the features that The Vine offers but misses the high frequency stops of the old Route 37, particularly those between Interstate 205 and 136th Avenue.

The Vine’s Successes and Challenges

Despite the mixed feelings of some passengers, Eric Florip, C-Tran’s communications manager, assured that The Vine on Mill Plain, also known as the Red Vine, has been well-received. However, he also acknowledged the ongoing transition period and the undetermined full impact of the new service. One notable inconvenience is the absence of a westbound stop at Chkalov Drive due to traffic challenges.

Looking Forward: The Vine’s Expansion

The Vine’s innovative features include 60-foot buses, more efficient stations albeit fewer in number, and real-time passenger information. Recognizing the potential of the service, C-Tran plans to expand The Vine further. Proposed routes on Highway 99 and the Fourth Plain extension are in the pipeline, with a projected launch in 2027.