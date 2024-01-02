en English
Transportation

Mixed Reactions to Vancouver’s New Vine on Mill Plain Bus Service

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
With the replacement of Route 37 by The Vine on Mill Plain, C-Tran’s bus rapid transit line, the passenger feedback has been predominantly positive. The preliminary ridership count for the first two months of service is 115,200, reflecting a 30 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

A Mixed Reception

While The Vine is seeing success, it’s not without its detractors. Timothy Sadlier II, a frequent user of the new bus service, has expressed a dichotomy of feelings towards the change. He appreciates the features that The Vine offers but misses the high frequency stops of the old Route 37, particularly those between Interstate 205 and 136th Avenue.

The Vine’s Successes and Challenges

Despite the mixed feelings of some passengers, Eric Florip, C-Tran’s communications manager, assured that The Vine on Mill Plain, also known as the Red Vine, has been well-received. However, he also acknowledged the ongoing transition period and the undetermined full impact of the new service. One notable inconvenience is the absence of a westbound stop at Chkalov Drive due to traffic challenges.

Looking Forward: The Vine’s Expansion

The Vine’s innovative features include 60-foot buses, more efficient stations albeit fewer in number, and real-time passenger information. Recognizing the potential of the service, C-Tran plans to expand The Vine further. Proposed routes on Highway 99 and the Fourth Plain extension are in the pipeline, with a projected launch in 2027.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

