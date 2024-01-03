en English
Mixed Reactions to Environmental Provisions in National Defense Authorization Act

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a piece of legislation recently signed into law by President Obama, has been greeted with divergent responses from environmental and conservation organizations. While some large bodies hail the act for its conservation benefits, a coalition of 47 regional environmental organizations have voiced their opposition to the public lands riders appended to the bill.

Conservation Gains and Losses

The NDAA marks the designation of 246,000 acres of new wilderness in multiple states, the inauguration of conservation and special management areas, and the birth of new national park units. However, it also harbors provisions that have drawn criticism for being harmful to public lands. Notably, these include the transfer of 70,000 acres of Alaska’s Tongass National Forest to a private corporation for logging, the possible sale of land sacred to the Apache Indians for a copper mine, and the exemption of grazing permits from public scrutiny and environmental review.

The Diverse Impact on Native Lands

The NDAA established the Native American Lands Environmental Mitigation Program (NALEMP) to address environmental impacts on Indian lands from former Department of Defense (DOD) activities, with maximum tribal participation. The Senior Tribal Advisor and Liaison (STAL) operates within the Office of the Secretary of Defense to counsel the Department on matters concerning DOD interactions with federally recognized tribes and serves as a liaison between the Department and native communities.

Transparency and Defense Priorities

The Corporate Transparency Act, a federal law aimed at abolishing anonymous business transactions in the US, was attached to the NDAA and took effect on New Year’s Day. The law mandates shell companies and LLCs to disclose their true owners and assets to impede money laundering, tax evasion, and corrupt foreign politicians from sidestepping US sanctions. Furthermore, the bipartisan defense legislation, which includes various Arizona priorities secured by Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema, was signed into law. This provides critical funding for projects and support at Arizona’s military installations like Luke Air Force Base, Yuma Proving Ground, Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Fort Huachuca, Arizona Air National Guard and Marine Corps Air Station MCAS Yuma.

Addressing Military and Environmental Concerns

The NDAA caters to specific priorities in Southern Arizona, including fortifying Sentinel Landscapes, addressing the capacity for testing and training of electromagnetic warfare operations, and organizing the Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Executive Committee. It also necessitates a report on Military Healthcare System partnerships in rural communities that bolster military medical readiness. Despite the creation of new wilderness areas and parks, the author of the content posits that the NDAA symbolizes a loss for public lands and conservation on the whole, due to the concessions made and the adverse provisions included.

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

