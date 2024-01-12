en English
Asia

Mixed Performance in Asian Markets as Japan’s Nikkei Surges and Others Fall Amid Economic Data Releases

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Mixed Performance in Asian Markets as Japan’s Nikkei Surges and Others Fall Amid Economic Data Releases

Asian markets on Tuesday presented a mixed bag of fortunes as Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged by 2%, its highest opening since 1990, while other regional markets, such as Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea’s Kospi, experienced a slump. The broader Topix index in Japan also registered an increase of 0.53%.

Nikkei 225 Achieves a Major Milestone

Surpassing the 35,000 mark for the first time since February 1990, the Nikkei 225 in Japan rose by 1.92%. This significant milestone signals a sustained growth and investor confidence in the Japanese market. Other Asian markets such as South Korea’s Kospi and Kosdaq, China’s CSI 300 index, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 presented varied performances amid the release of economic data.

Anticipation Surrounding U.S. CPI Report

Investors are keenly anticipating the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report slated for release on Thursday, with economists expecting a 3.2% year-over-year increase in December. However, the major indexes in the United States ended close to flat, even as December’s CPI reported a higher than expected increase of 0.3%, resulting in an annual inflation rate of 3.4%, exceeding the 3.2% forecast by economists. Core CPI, excluding food and energy, was in line with expectations, hinting at a potential easing of inflationary pressures.

Investors Eyeing Potential Rate Cuts and Opportunities

Investors are also anticipating potential rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which had previously indicated at least three cuts, potentially ending the aggressive interest rate hiking campaign from recent years. Goldman Sachs expressed optimism about opportunities in the Asian tech hardware industry, highlighting areas like cyclical recovery, artificial intelligence, and the changing semiconductor supply chain due to geopolitical conditions. Bank of America (BofA) screened global companies that may outperform with falling rates and looked at different scenarios, such as the pace of Fed cuts compared to the European Central Bank.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

