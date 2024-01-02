en English
Business

Mixed Investor Sentiment and Proposed Changes in PENN Entertainment

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
The recent trading activity of PENN Entertainment (PENN), a leading player in the hotels & motels industry, has been marked by a flurry of notable options trades. This trading pattern has revealed a divided sentiment among key investors, with 36% taking a bullish position and a majority 64% adopting a bearish stance.

Detailed Look at the Trading Activity

A total of 11 options trades have been identified, including a single put option valued at $44,352 and 10 call options totaling $846,634. The trades suggest a target price range for PENN of $22.5 to $30.0. The mean open interest and total volume for PENN options over the past 30 days are 2107.43 and 9,118.00, respectively, indicating a concentrated interest within the $22.5 to $30.0 strike price range.

Background of PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, established in 1972, operates 43 properties under 12 brands. Land-based casinos account for the lion’s share of its 2022 sales at 90%, while the remaining 10% is generated from the interactive segment, which includes sports and iGaming revenues. The retail portfolio of PENN is lauded for its high EBITDAR margins, and the company’s media assets, such as theScore and ESPN, bolster its digital wagering footprint.

External Factors and Future Projections

In light of these developments, industry analysts have set an average target price for PENN stock at $33.0. A significant stakeholder, HG Vora, has criticized PENN for its underperformance and undervalued share price. HG Vora has requested a representative on the board of directors to enhance shareholder value. Despite PENN’s efforts to boost its performance in the US sports betting market through ESPN BET, HG Vora’s filing indicates that intervention might be necessary. HG Vora has also hinted at proposing management changes and asset sales as part of their review. As the race to profitability in the sports betting market intensifies, investors are becoming increasingly restless.

Given the mixed sentiments and potential changes, traders are advised to approach options trading with caution and stay informed through real-time updates on platforms like Benzinga Pro.

Business United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

