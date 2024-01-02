Mixed Investor Sentiment and Proposed Changes in PENN Entertainment

The recent trading activity of PENN Entertainment (PENN), a leading player in the hotels & motels industry, has been marked by a flurry of notable options trades. This trading pattern has revealed a divided sentiment among key investors, with 36% taking a bullish position and a majority 64% adopting a bearish stance.

Detailed Look at the Trading Activity

A total of 11 options trades have been identified, including a single put option valued at $44,352 and 10 call options totaling $846,634. The trades suggest a target price range for PENN of $22.5 to $30.0. The mean open interest and total volume for PENN options over the past 30 days are 2107.43 and 9,118.00, respectively, indicating a concentrated interest within the $22.5 to $30.0 strike price range.

Background of PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, established in 1972, operates 43 properties under 12 brands. Land-based casinos account for the lion’s share of its 2022 sales at 90%, while the remaining 10% is generated from the interactive segment, which includes sports and iGaming revenues. The retail portfolio of PENN is lauded for its high EBITDAR margins, and the company’s media assets, such as theScore and ESPN, bolster its digital wagering footprint.

External Factors and Future Projections

In light of these developments, industry analysts have set an average target price for PENN stock at $33.0. A significant stakeholder, HG Vora, has criticized PENN for its underperformance and undervalued share price. HG Vora has requested a representative on the board of directors to enhance shareholder value. Despite PENN’s efforts to boost its performance in the US sports betting market through ESPN BET, HG Vora’s filing indicates that intervention might be necessary. HG Vora has also hinted at proposing management changes and asset sales as part of their review. As the race to profitability in the sports betting market intensifies, investors are becoming increasingly restless.

Given the mixed sentiments and potential changes, traders are advised to approach options trading with caution and stay informed through real-time updates on platforms like Benzinga Pro.