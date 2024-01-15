Mixed Fortunes for U.S. Banks as Inflation Trends Look Positive

As the financial curtain raises on 2024, major U.S. banks have unveiled a mixed bag of results for the fourth quarter of 2023, kicking off the earnings season on an uncertain note. JPMorgan Chase’s fiscal report indicated a dip in the fourth-quarter profit, attributed to a hefty $2.9 billion fee linked with the government’s acquisition of regional banks in the preceding year. Citigroup’s quarterly report painted a gloomier picture, revealing a $1.8 billion loss and plans to cut about 10% of its workforce. Bank of America experienced a substantial downfall with its net income for the fourth quarter plummeting over 50% from a year ago. Wells Fargo, however, managed to report higher quarterly earnings but warned about a potential drop in interest income for the forthcoming year.

A Tug of War in Financial Indices

Unexpectedly, the Producer Price Index (PPI)—a crucial gauge of wholesale prices—reported by the Labor Department, fell by 0.1% in December, hinting at possible declining inflation. This surprising statistic, which contradicts the economists’ anticipation of a 0.1% rise, sends a positive signal about inflation trends.

Despite this indication, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week 0.3% higher despite losing over 100 points on Friday. Similarly, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed nearly flat but managed to record gains for the week. European stocks also concluded the week on a positive note, with the exception of British luxury firm Burberry whose shares tumbled after a profit warning.

Political and Investment Developments

In the political arena, Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party secured a third consecutive presidential win, with Lai Ching-te, known for his stringent skepticism towards China, claiming victory by over 40% of the popular vote. Lai committed to guarding Taiwan against Beijing’s threats and intimidation, though China downplayed the significance of his triumph.

On Wall Street, investment heavyweight Warren Buffett signalled a shift away from airline stocks. Buffett, who sold $4 billion worth of such stocks during the pandemic, appears deterred from reinvesting due to discouraging profit forecasts, grounding of aircraft, and midair emergencies.

The Road Ahead for Major Banks

Looking ahead, first-quarter earnings for big names like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs are likely to reflect challenges in consumer and business banking divisions. This is due to rising deposit costs and potential credit losses. However, their investment banking and trading operations could provide some solace, with trading revenue expected to rise year-over-year despite a decrease in investment banking revenue.