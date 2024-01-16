Mixed Analyst Evaluations and Financial Indicators for Energizer Holdings Inc

Recent analysis of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) by six market analysts reveals a blend of bullish and bearish perspectives, with a consensus 12-month price target of $35.5, a 4.05% drop from the previous target of $37.00. The highest estimate among these stands at $40.00, while the lowest is at $33.00. These evaluations, when weighed alongside key financial indicators, sketch an outline of the company's standing in the market.

Profile of Energizer Holdings Inc

Energizer Holdings Inc is known for its manufacturing and distribution of diverse battery types and auto care products. Its principal operations are carried out in the Americas, which is also its primary source of revenue. Despite this, the company's market capitalization falls short of industry averages, hinting at a smaller scale of operation.

Financial Performance

Its revenue growth rate currently stands at approximately 2.62%, trailing the industry average. Energizer Holdings exhibits a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity (ROE) of 10.43%, both of which fall below industry standards. The return on assets (ROA) of 0.44% points towards inefficiencies in the company's utilization of its assets. A significant cause for concern is the high debt-to-equity ratio of 16.4, suggesting substantial financial leverage.

Analysts' Ratings: A Mixed Bag

Energizer Holdings has received a consensus rating of Reduce, with an average rating score of 1.86, based on one buy rating, four hold ratings, and two sell ratings. While these ratings provide guidance on stock performance, they also represent the analysts' predictions and are not infallible. Barclays, for instance, has cut the target price for Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00, maintaining an overweight rating on the stock, hinting at a potential upside of 10.44% from the current price.

Meanwhile, insider trading at Energizer indicates a selling trend, with only 0.77% of the stock held by insiders. On the brighter side, the company has a reputation for being a leading dividend payer, boasting a dividend yield of 3.74% and maintaining a healthy payout ratio. Earnings for Energizer are projected to grow by 6.62% in the coming year, and the company's P/E ratio stands at a less expensive 16.38 compared to the market average. Energizer's stock traded down 0.42% on Tuesday, hitting $31.69, with a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, and a beta of 1.08.