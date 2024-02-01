Mitigating Erosion: Saco and Army Corps Ink Deal for Spur Jetty at Camp Ellis

After enduring relentless coastal erosion and the destructive aftermath of recent storms, the city of Saco has inked a pivotal agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to construct a spur jetty at Camp Ellis. This strategic project, entailing an estimated expense of $45 million, is a proactive response to the severe damage inflicted by a series of storms, notably two that took place in early January.

A Long-Awaited Initiative

Residents of Camp Ellis have received this news with a blend of relief and frustration. The relief stems from the fact that a concrete plan is finally in place to address their longstanding woes. The frustration, however, is rooted in the lengthy process that led to this agreement and the anticipated wait of three years for construction to commence.

Key Elements of the Project

Under the agreement, the Army Corps is set to build a 750-foot spur jetty and bolster the beach with 300,000 cubic yards of sand. Apart from this, local initiatives to safeguard the coastal community are also gaining momentum. These include exploring additional methods to combat erosion and securing a York County dredge, financed through federal American Rescue Plan funds, to aid in replenishing the beach.

Immediate Measures and Future Concerns

In a bid to expedite protective measures for the area, a workshop has been scheduled for March 11. Yet, despite these proactive steps, residents harbor lingering concerns. The proposed jetty, although a significant step forward, does not promise a solution to other emerging issues such as sea-level rise. Moreover, several properties have already borne the brunt of catastrophic damage, compounding the community's challenges with steep repair costs and depreciating property values.