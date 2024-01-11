en English
Education

MIT School of Science Honors Exceptional Faculty with 2023 Teaching Prizes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:08 pm EST
MIT School of Science Honors Exceptional Faculty with 2023 Teaching Prizes

The MIT School of Science has recently celebrated the exceptional teaching skills of its faculty members by awarding them the 2023 Teaching Prizes. The recipients of this prestigious accolade have demonstrated remarkable proficiency in conveying complex concepts, adapting to pandemic-induced changes, and fostering a sense of community among their students.

Computational Psycholinguistics: A New Approach

Professor Roger Levy from the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences was one of the distinguished recipients of the 2023 Teaching Prizes. He was commended for his unique approach in teaching course 9.19, Computational Psycholinguistics. Levy’s flexible methodology during the Covid-19 pandemic, which allowed for both synchronous and asynchronous instruction, was particularly highlighted.

Complex Biology, Simplified

Pulin Li, the Eugene Bell Career Development Professor of Tissue Engineering in the Department of Biology, and a member of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, was another honoree. Li’s ability to elucidate intricate concepts in classes 7.06 (Cell Biology) and 7.46/7.86 (Building with Cells) was particularly lauded.

Building a Learning Community

David McGee, an associate professor in the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, was recognized for his exceptional commitment to fostering a learning community in his course 12.000, also known as ‘Terrascope‘. His dedication to enhancing students’ learning experiences was notably mentioned by his nominators.

The MIT School of Science has encouraged further nominations for the teaching prize, which can be made through the school’s website at the end of each semester. This initiative forms a part of the school’s mission to acknowledge and reward those faculty members who consistently deliver excellence in education.

Education Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

