MIT ARCLab Launches Public Beta of Innovative Space Debris Management Tool

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Astrodynamics, Space Robotics, and Controls Laboratory (ARCLab) unveiled a pioneering tool at the 2023 OECD Space Forum Workshop that offers a compelling solution to one of the most pressing issues in the space industry – space debris. The tool, dubbed the MIT Orbital Capacity Assessment Tool (MOCAT), is now available in public beta version, marking a significant milestone in the endeavor of sustainable space management.

Understanding MOCAT

MOCAT is a comprehensive tool that models the long-term space environment. It is designed to help users understand the growth of space debris and evaluate strategies to prevent it. With the surge in the number of satellites and the consequent risk of increased space debris, tools like MOCAT have become vital for the responsible management of space.

What distinguishes MOCAT is its exceptional capability to model individual objects and a plethora of parameters. Developed over several years, MOCAT has been made open-source, enabling a wide spectrum of stakeholders to make informed decisions to enhance space sustainability.

The Mastermind Behind MOCAT

The principal investigator for MOCAT, Richard Linares, acknowledges the immense potential of the tool. He emphasizes that MOCAT plays a key role in assessing orbital capacity and is instrumental in engaging the global community in sustainable space utilization.

MOCAT’s Two Main Components

MOCAT is composed of two primary components: MOCAT-MC and MOCAT-SSEM. The former provides detailed simulations and analyses, while the latter offers quick, lower-fidelity modeling. Both components are readily available on GitHub, the world’s largest open-source platform.

Backing from DARPA and NASA

The development of MOCAT has received substantial support from DARPA and NASA’s Office of Technology and Strategy. Charity Weeden from NASA underlines the importance of MOCAT as a public asset. She elucidates that MOCAT not only promotes space sustainability but also aids in policy analysis and decision-making for space users, making it an invaluable tool for the future of space exploration.