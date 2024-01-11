en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

MIT ARCLab Launches Public Beta of Innovative Space Debris Management Tool

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
MIT ARCLab Launches Public Beta of Innovative Space Debris Management Tool

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Astrodynamics, Space Robotics, and Controls Laboratory (ARCLab) unveiled a pioneering tool at the 2023 OECD Space Forum Workshop that offers a compelling solution to one of the most pressing issues in the space industry – space debris. The tool, dubbed the MIT Orbital Capacity Assessment Tool (MOCAT), is now available in public beta version, marking a significant milestone in the endeavor of sustainable space management.

Understanding MOCAT

MOCAT is a comprehensive tool that models the long-term space environment. It is designed to help users understand the growth of space debris and evaluate strategies to prevent it. With the surge in the number of satellites and the consequent risk of increased space debris, tools like MOCAT have become vital for the responsible management of space.

What distinguishes MOCAT is its exceptional capability to model individual objects and a plethora of parameters. Developed over several years, MOCAT has been made open-source, enabling a wide spectrum of stakeholders to make informed decisions to enhance space sustainability.

The Mastermind Behind MOCAT

The principal investigator for MOCAT, Richard Linares, acknowledges the immense potential of the tool. He emphasizes that MOCAT plays a key role in assessing orbital capacity and is instrumental in engaging the global community in sustainable space utilization.

MOCAT’s Two Main Components

MOCAT is composed of two primary components: MOCAT-MC and MOCAT-SSEM. The former provides detailed simulations and analyses, while the latter offers quick, lower-fidelity modeling. Both components are readily available on GitHub, the world’s largest open-source platform.

Backing from DARPA and NASA

The development of MOCAT has received substantial support from DARPA and NASA’s Office of Technology and Strategy. Charity Weeden from NASA underlines the importance of MOCAT as a public asset. She elucidates that MOCAT not only promotes space sustainability but also aids in policy analysis and decision-making for space users, making it an invaluable tool for the future of space exploration.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
1 min ago
James Webb Space Telescope Discovers 'Cat's Tail' Dust Structure in Beta Pictoris System
In a breakthrough observation, a team of astronomers led by Isabel Rebollido from Spain’s Astrobiology Center has discovered a new structure in the Beta Pictoris planetary system using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The system, located a distant 63 light-years away, was previously known for its first imaged dust disk around another star. However,
James Webb Space Telescope Discovers 'Cat's Tail' Dust Structure in Beta Pictoris System
Space Shuttle Endeavour's Last External Tank Moves Closer to Vertical Display
40 mins ago
Space Shuttle Endeavour's Last External Tank Moves Closer to Vertical Display
Bose Set to Revolutionize Wearable Audio with Open Ear Clips
40 mins ago
Bose Set to Revolutionize Wearable Audio with Open Ear Clips
Unveiling the Secrets of Superconductivity: A Leap Towards Room-Temperature Operation
3 mins ago
Unveiling the Secrets of Superconductivity: A Leap Towards Room-Temperature Operation
MIT School of Science Honors Exceptional Faculty with 2023 Teaching Prizes
13 mins ago
MIT School of Science Honors Exceptional Faculty with 2023 Teaching Prizes
UC Davis Study Links Reduced Executive Function to Higher FXTAS Risk
13 mins ago
UC Davis Study Links Reduced Executive Function to Higher FXTAS Risk
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
8 mins
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
8 mins
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
9 mins
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
10 mins
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
10 mins
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: A Potential Boost for Haley
10 mins
Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: A Potential Boost for Haley
VHP Commits to Facilitate LK Advani's Attendance at Pran Pratistha Ceremony
13 mins
VHP Commits to Facilitate LK Advani's Attendance at Pran Pratistha Ceremony
Hunter Biden's Surprise Capitol Appearance and Republican Efforts to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary
13 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Capitol Appearance and Republican Efforts to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary
UC Davis Study Links Reduced Executive Function to Higher FXTAS Risk
13 mins
UC Davis Study Links Reduced Executive Function to Higher FXTAS Risk
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
19 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app