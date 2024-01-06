en English
Missy Hendry: A Marathon Runner's Million-Dollar Mission for Boston Children's Hospital

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Missy Hendry: A Marathon Runner’s Million-Dollar Mission for Boston Children’s Hospital

Leominster’s own Missy Hendry, a beacon of hope and resilience, has undertaken a commendable mission. Her objective? To raise $1 million for Boston Children’s Hospital. How? Through the power of marathon running and community events. Since 2022, Hendry has already generated over $66,000 to support the hospital’s patients and their families, embodying a spirit of endurance that runs deeper than any marathon route. Her dedication has led her to become a proud member of the hospital’s Miles for Miracles Team, a group of runners who race to make a difference in the lives of children and families.

Running with a Purpose

In her quest to reach the $1 million goal, Hendry has created the hashtag #missysmilliondollarmission, a social media campaign designed to rally community support and spread awareness about her cause. She’s not just running for sport; her marathons are a tribute to her childhood friend, a former patient at the hospital, who lost their battle with cancer. Every stride she takes, every mile she conquers, is in honor of her friend and all the children who fight their health battles every day.

A Journey of Resilience

Missy’s journey is not without its trials. She faced a life-altering accident that nearly resulted in the loss of her leg. But like every marathon she’s run, Missy didn’t let this setback stop her. She’s recovered, demonstrating an incredible willpower that mirrors the resilience of the patients she runs for. Now, she’s preparing to lace up her running shoes once more, with the goal of completing all of the Abbot Six Star Major Marathons around the world.

A Community of Support

None of this would be possible without the support of her community. Hendry is a cherished figure in her hometown, where local establishments like the GazBar Sports Grill have rallied behind her. Her fundraising efforts, which include the Rock the GazBar 5K, have contributed a significant $28,862 to her cause. This year alone, she’s already raised close to $25,000 in preparation for her third Boston Marathon, set to take place on April 15. The Boston Children’s Hospital Trust will honor Hendry’s efforts at an awards reception on January 25, a testament to her impactful contribution to the hospital and the lives of its patients.

