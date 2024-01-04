en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Misspoken Word Costs Contestant Her Win on Wheel of Fortune

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
Misspoken Word Costs Contestant Her Win on Wheel of Fortune

It was a spin of luck and a slip of the tongue that decided the fate of Wednesday’s Wheel of Fortune contestants. A seemingly harmless mispronunciation led to a dramatic turn of events, costing Shauna Williams, a contestant, her win during a round. The incident sparked a flurry of reactions, both on the set and on social media, revealing the unpredictability of the game and the razor-thin margins that separate winners from losers.

Shauna’s Slip-Up

The moment of contention occurred after all the letters of the puzzle had been revealed, reading “Congenial company & clever conversation.” Unfortunately for Shauna, her mispronunciation of ‘congenial’ proved costly. This turn of events allowed fellow contestant Steve Sporre a chance to swoop in with the correct answer and claim victory for the round.

Steve’s Winning Streak

Steve’s gameplay was marked by significant winnings throughout the episode. Despite hitting a bankrupt card at one point, Steve managed to amass nearly $10,000 and even won a vacation. His fortune didn’t stop there, as he also walked away with a wild card. However, he narrowly missed out on winning an additional $40,000 in the final round but still emerged as the victor, boasting a total of $35,600.

The Rollercoaster of Gameplay

Shauna wasn’t the only contestant to experience a setback. Melissa Lefan also hit a bankrupt card after a successful streak. The game ended with both Shauna and Melissa pocketing $1,000 each, a stark contrast to Steve’s winnings. Host Pat Sajak expressed regret over the turn of events, a sentiment echoed by many viewers.

Fan Reactions Pour In

The episode concluded with a wave of fan reactions on social media. Some expressed shock at Shauna’s mispronunciation, while others critiqued Steve’s gameplay. As the debate raged on, one thing was clear – the Wheel of Fortune continues to captivate, confound, and occasionally, create controversy.

0
United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
18 seconds ago
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
In a recent turn of events, Dennis Smith Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets was sidelined just before his team’s face-off against the Houston Rockets. The cause of this unexpected withdrawal was attributed to upper back soreness, marking the third instance of back-related issues for Smith in recent times. Smith’s Recurring Back Issues Smith, a valuable
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
45 seconds ago
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
Jones Walker Revives Tallahassee Office: A Strategic Expansion
53 seconds ago
Jones Walker Revives Tallahassee Office: A Strategic Expansion
Dr. Carlton Underwood Joins ACCT Finance and Audit Committee
31 seconds ago
Dr. Carlton Underwood Joins ACCT Finance and Audit Committee
Understanding the Current Mortgage Demand and Housing Market
32 seconds ago
Understanding the Current Mortgage Demand and Housing Market
Yakima Valley Libraries Ignite Reading Enthusiasm With Winter Challenge
33 seconds ago
Yakima Valley Libraries Ignite Reading Enthusiasm With Winter Challenge
Latest Headlines
World News
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
16 seconds
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
18 seconds
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
45 seconds
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
Lions Rugby Team Gears up for Sharks Clash: Focus on Game Management
49 seconds
Lions Rugby Team Gears up for Sharks Clash: Focus on Game Management
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
1 min
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
1 min
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
2 mins
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
2 mins
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
2 mins
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app