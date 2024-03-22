Missouri's Rare Two-Headed Snake, Tiger-Lily, Undergoes Successful Ovary Surgery

Missouri witnessed a rare veterinary procedure this March when Tiger-Lily, a two-headed western rat snake, underwent ovary removal surgery at the Saint Louis Zoo. This marked a significant moment, not only because of Tiger-Lily's unique physiology but also due to the complexity of the surgery required for her condition. Wildlife naturalist Lauren Baker and the Missouri Department of Conservation have been closely monitoring Tiger-Lily, emphasizing the importance of her health and wellbeing.

Advertisment

Unique Challenges and Immediate Action

Discovered in Stone County in the fall of 2017, Tiger-Lily's condition is a rare phenomenon, with such snakes having a slim chance of survival in the wild. The decision for surgery came after Tiger-Lily exhibited symptoms of an emerging health condition, sneezing up traces of blood, which was an immediate cause for concern. Dr. Michael Warshaw and the veterinary team at the Saint Louis Zoo diagnosed her with ovaries in pre-ovulatory stasis, a condition that could lead to severe inflammation and infection if left untreated. The intricacies of Tiger-Lily's anatomy presented unique challenges, necessitating specialized care and a tailored surgical approach.

Collaboration for Conservation

Advertisment

The successful surgery on March 11 was a collaborative effort between the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Saint Louis Zoo. This partnership highlights the commitment to wildlife conservation and the lengths to which these organizations will go to ensure the health and safety of even the most unique animals. Tiger-Lily's post-operative care is being handled with utmost caution, understanding the rarity of her condition and the potential risks involved. Her recovery is being closely monitored, with plans for her to resume her planned tour across Missouri to educate the public on wildlife once she is fully healed.

The Road to Recovery and Education

Currently resting off-exhibit, Tiger-Lily's recovery is a waiting game that many are watching with bated breath. Her story is not just one of medical marvel but also a testament to the resilience of nature's anomalies. Once recovered, Tiger-Lily will embark on a statewide tour, serving as an ambassador for wildlife conservation. This tour is not just about showcasing her uniqueness but also about raising awareness on the importance of preserving natural habitats and the creatures that inhabit them.

The story of Tiger-Lily is a beacon of hope and a reminder of the miracles that can be achieved through science, collaboration, and compassion. As she continues to defy the odds, Tiger-Lily not only captivates the hearts of those who hear her story but also educates the public on the diversity and complexity of wildlife. Her journey from a rare discovery in the wild to becoming a symbol of conservation efforts showcases the impact that dedicated care and attention can have on preserving our world's natural wonders.