Missouri's Deer-Hunting Season Concludes with Record-Breaking Harvest

The 2023-2024 deer-hunting season in Missouri has concluded with an unprecedented total harvest of 326,026 deer, marking a significant milestone by surpassing the previous record set in 2006. Franklin County led the harvest with a total of 7,395 deer, followed by Howell, where 6,346 deer were harvested, and Texas, with a total of 6,181 deer.

Advertisment

Breakdown of the Record-Breaking Harvest

The record-breaking harvest includes 147,705 antlered bucks, 29,060 button bucks, and 149,261 does. The archery season saw the highest number of harvests in Jefferson, Franklin, and St. Louis counties. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) attributed the increase in deer numbers to several factors, including the introduction of new hunting seasons and an increase in the number of firearms antlerless deer hunting permits issued in most counties.

Regulatory Changes and Their Impact

Advertisment

Regulatory changes were a significant factor contributing to the increase in the deer population. The introduction of the early antlerless firearms portion and the chronic wasting disease firearms portion are two such regulatory alterations. The chronic wasting disease firearms portion, in particular, led to the highest antlered buck harvest on record. These changes, combined with the rebound of the deer population, have resulted in an increase in both antlered buck and doe harvests.

Safety During the Season

Despite the record-breaking season, safety remained a priority. The MDC reported one non-fatal archery-related incident and no firearms-related incidents during the season, demonstrating the commitment and responsibility of the hunting community. Detailed harvest statistics by season, county, and type of deer can be accessed on the MDC website.