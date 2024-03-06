Missouri Supreme Court Disbars Attorney James Thomas Rollins for Deception

The Missouri Supreme Court has officially disbarred Chicago attorney James Thomas Rollins, following a series of deceptive acts that led to his suspension in Illinois last year. Rollins was found guilty of submitting fraudulent financial documents to his law firm partners at Sinars Rollins, misleading them into believing he had made a substantial capital contribution.

Deception Unveiled

In May 2017, suspicions arose when a bookkeeper noted inconsistencies in the financial documentation Rollins provided, specifically around an alleged $81,000 expense contribution. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Rollins had only contributed approximately $18,000, fabricating checks and bank statements to cover the shortfall. This deceit came to light when firm partners demanded more documentation, leading to Rollins' admission of guilt and subsequent apology. He agreed to a remedial plan to retain his partnership, which he fulfilled within 18 months.

Disciplinary Actions and Admissions

During his disciplinary hearing in Illinois, Rollins expressed remorse, labelling his actions as "wrong," "horrible," and the "worst mistake" of his life. He attributed the deceit to financial pressures, including unpaid work and personal financial struggles. Despite his misconduct, the Illinois hearing board considered mitigating factors such as Rollins' involvement in pro bono work and community service, recommending a five-month suspension, which was enacted in October 2023. However, the Missouri Supreme Court, receiving no response from Rollins to explain his conduct, proceeded with disbarment in March 2024.

Aftermath and Reflections

Following his departure from Sinars Rollins in 2019, Rollins continued his legal career, founding two law firms in the Chicago area. His disbarment in Missouri marks a significant professional setback, underscoring the importance of ethical conduct in the legal profession. This case serves as a reminder of the repercussions of deceit and the value of integrity within the legal community.