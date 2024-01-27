Missouri State University's Presidential Search: Public Invited to Meet Finalists

Missouri State University has ushered in the final stage of its presidential search, inviting the public to an open forum featuring the three finalists: Dr. John Jasinski, Dr. Roger Thompson, and Dr. Richard Williams. This initiative is set to take place throughout February at the Springfield and West Plains campuses, allowing the candidates to share their visions, engage with the university community, and field questions from attendees.

Open Forums: A Platform for Engagement

The open forums are designed not just as an opportunity for the candidates to present their ideas, but also as a chance for the public to meet them firsthand. The scheduled events will take place at the Plaster Student Union Theater in Springfield, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The forums are a testament to the university's commitment to transparency in the selection process, enabling the public to be part of the crucial decision-making process.

West Plains: Double Engagement

In West Plains, the events are split into two segments. An open forum at Fowler Lecture Hall in Looney Hall, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., will be followed by a community reception from 2:45-3:45 p.m. in Kellett Hall Parlor. This affords the community an extended opportunity to interact with the candidates and understand their visions for the university better.

Final Decision in March

The Missouri State Board of Governors is expected to reach a final decision on the new president in March. This decision is anticipated to be based on feedback from the university community and the overall performance of the candidates during the open forums. The new president will then take on the onus of leading Missouri State University towards its envisioned future.