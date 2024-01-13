Missouri State University: Board of Governors to Select Presidential Finalists

Missouri State University’s Board of Governors is gearing up for a pivotal meeting on January 17, marking a decisive step in the hunt for the university’s next president. The impending retirement of the current president, Clif Smart, in the summer of 2024, has driven the formation of a dedicated presidential search committee that has sifted through a substantial pool of 48 applications.

Selection Process

The rigorous selection process saw the committee shortlist 11 potential candidates for interviews conducted in Kansas City. Following this, four candidates emerged as top contenders for the esteemed position, although their identities remain under wraps. The upcoming meeting is primarily closed to the public, adhering to the Sunshine Law’s terms regarding hiring decisions. However, the veil of mystery will be lifted once the final candidates are announced after the meeting.

Candidate Engagement

In February, these finalists will undertake a two-day visit to Springfield and West Plans. It is an invaluable opportunity for them to engage directly with the university community, offering a glimpse of their potential leadership style. The chosen few will undergo comprehensive background checks and reference validations, ensuring that every aspect of their candidature aligns with the university’s vision and values.

A Legacy of Leadership

Clif Smart, the outgoing president, leaves a legacy as the 11th president of Missouri State. His successor will step into the role as the 12th president, carrying forward the institution’s commitment to quality education and community growth. The final decision will undoubtedly shape the university’s trajectory in the coming years, making this an anticipated event in the academic calendar.