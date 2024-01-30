Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough Contemplates Lieutenant Governor Candidacy

In a move that could potentially reshape the political landscape of Missouri, State Senator Lincoln Hough, a beacon of the Republican Party, is mulling over a candidacy for the position of lieutenant governor. Currently representing a portion of Greene County, Hough is no stranger to the corridors of power, wielding significant influence as the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, a role instrumental in approving the state's operating budget.

A Cattle Rancher in the Political Arena

A first-generation cattle rancher and business owner, Hough's journey is a testament to the American dream. His diverse experiences, ranging from the rural pastures of cattle ranching to the industrial grind of running a business, lend him a perspective that straddles multiple facets of the Missouri populace. Hough's governmental experience is also comprehensive, featuring a stint in the House, time as a Greene County Commissioner, and crucially, his role in managing a $53 billion state budget. This set of experiences, Hough believes, have equipped him well for the potential role of lieutenant governor.

A Crowded Republican Primary

While Hough is yet to officially announce his candidacy, he has commenced dialogues with various agricultural and business organizations to gauge their support. The Republican primary, however, is already teeming with contenders. Five other candidates, including state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher, former state Sen. Bob Onder, Tim Baker, and Paul Berry, are vying for the same coveted position. On the Democratic front, Richard Brown has emerged as a candidate.

Political Developments and Future Implications

Hough's potential run for lieutenant governor emerges amidst a flurry of political activity. Former state Sen. Bob Onder is contemplating a bid for U.S. Congress, while Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher is currently embroiled in an ethics investigation. On the other side, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, another Springfield representative, is planning a Democratic bid for the governor's seat in 2024. Quade has acknowledged Hough's effective bipartisan approach in a divided Missouri Senate, an attribute that could potentially sway voters in a fiercely contested race.